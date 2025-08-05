The 3rd English Teacher Training Programme Jointly Organised by MPU and Shanghai Normal University Achieved Fruitful Learning Outcomes

MACAU, August 5 - To promote high-quality English teacher professional development and to strengthen exchanges and collaboration with mainland universities, the MPU-Bell Centre of English and Shanghai Normal University jointly organized the 3rd Summer English Training Programme for Teachers. This programme provided professional training to 26 English teachers from 17 universities in Shanghai. The programme covered the application of artificial intelligence (AI) technology in English teaching, contextualized teaching planning and field trips, and was highly popular.

This 3rd Summer English Training Programme for Teachers focused on technology-assisted English teaching. The professional team, composed of the MPU-Bell Director David Sansom and experienced teacher-trainers, both native speakers of English and bilingual, provided training for English teachers from various Shanghai universities. The training began with an introduction to the concept of digital literacy, covering a range of topics from the application of AI and other technological tools in curriculum planning and contextualization, evaluating the impact of AI on student writing, to integrating educational technology into effective English teaching and learning. The programme offered participants a rich and diverse learning experience, allowing them to enhance their English teaching skills through classroom sharing, discussions with trainers, and field trips to the Macao’s World Heritage sites.

The teachers who participated in the training expressed their gratitude to the MPU-Bell Centre of English for its thoughtful arrangements and professional training. They benefited substantially from the training and learning how to use diverse AI tools and other educational technology to foster more effective student interaction and enhance students’ classroom participation, motivation and enthusiasm.

The MPU-Bell Centre of English, with a professional team of experienced English trainers and examiners for international English proficiency tests, has been committed to promoting high-quality English training and a diverse range of English learning courses. By hosting professional training programmes, MPU-Bell supports high-quality development of English language training and international language proficiency examinations in Macao, promoting Macao as a base for English training and international examinations.