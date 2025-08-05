Multiple channels launched for voters to enquire about their assigned polling stations

MACAU, August 5 - The Electoral Affairs Commission for the Legislative Assembly Election has today launched multiple channels for voters to enquire about their assigned polling station for the election.

These channels include: the Macao One Account; the website of the Legislative Assembly Election (www.eal.gov.mo); the electoral hotline, on +853 28 914 914 (voice enquiry system); and a total of 50 self-service kiosks spread across Macao, Hengqin, and four Guangdong cities in the Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area (Guangzhou, Zhuhai, Zhongshan, and Jiangmen).

The Electoral Affairs Commission will also mail, by mid- to late-August, a polling notice to each registered voter, to inform them about their respective polling station, said the Electoral Affairs Commission’s Chairman, Mr Seng Ioi Man, today when giving information to the press, after a work meeting.

Voters are encouraged to utilise the enquiry channels to confirm their designated polling station, and exercise on 14 September their voting rights by bringing their physical ID cards to their polling station.

Mr Seng stated that polling stations have been allocated based on each voter’s registered address as of 31 May 2025. Address changes after this date would not be adopted in relation to polling-station assignment for the upcoming election.

The poll notice will include the voter’s name and designated polling station, and each voter can scan a QR code sent with the notice, to obtain additional voting information.

To promote public awareness about the election process, the Electoral Affairs Commission will have two mock-up polling stations: at Tap Seac Multisport Pavilion and at Macao Forum, from 6 to 12 September (including weekends). Such an arrangement meant there was one more mock-up polling station available compared to the previous election, and with the access period having been extended from five days during the previous election process, to seven days this time. These mock-up stations would feature interactive facilities to educate visitors on polling procedures, correct methods of ballot marking, and voting confidentiality.

There will be onsite voter registration services at the mock-up polling stations, enabling eligible individuals to register for voting in future elections. In addition, visually-impaired voters can practise using tactile templates at the mock-up polling stations.

The Electoral Affairs Commission would work with the Education and Youth Development Bureau to promote school-organised visits and mock-voting sessions, enhancing students’ understanding of the Legislative Assembly Election and of voting procedures. This initiative helps cultivate civic awareness among students, preparing them to fulfil their civic responsibilities as future voters.

In addition, the Chief Executive has approved – for candidate lists – airtime slots on TDM’s Chinese- and Portuguese-language television and radio channels. The Electoral Affairs Commission will conduct a draw this week, to allocate broadcast slots and times for each candidate list, as well as to allocate the 18 locations intended for the electoral campaign, and the order in which they will be used.