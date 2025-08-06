Oktopost Launches The Oktopost Academy to Help Marketers Champion B2B Social Media Strategies

The new program builds on over a decade of experience to empower B2B marketers to sharpen skills, drive impact, and claim their place as strategic leaders.

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, August 6, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Oktopost , the leading B2B social media management, employee advocacy, and social listening platform, announced the launch of The Oktopost Academy , an exclusive education initiative created to help B2B marketing professionals gain expert-led training through a series of dynamic video-based courses.The Academy program strengthens Oktopost's position as the go-to trusted advisor for B2B social strategy, delivering industry best practices for today's digital-first marketing teams. After each module, marketers have the opportunity to earn a certificate that they can share on LinkedIn to showcase their new skills to their leadership and network.While B2C brands have long enjoyed tailored social media training materials, B2B marketers have been mainly left to adapt consumer playbooks that don't fully align with pipeline-driven goals. Impressions and viral content may work in B2C, but they rarely translate to the metrics that matter most in B2B companies: sales velocity, influenced pipeline, and measurable ROI. The Oktopost Academy changes that by being built specifically for B2B professionals. It offers quick, practical training that reflects the day-to-day realities and challenges marketers meet when managing social media and employee advocacy in the B2B space."Too many social teams are forced to rely on B2C tactics and tools to drive their B2B initiatives forward," said Jennifer Gutman, Director of Customer Marketing and the driving force behind the Oktopost Academy. "We created the Oktopost Academy to give our customers a structured, strategic foundation to grow their impact and get recognized for it, both at their organization and within their social networks. The Oktopost Academy is more than a content hub for customers; it's our commitment to helping B2B marketers lead with confidence, backed by the right mindset, toolset, and skillset, not guesswork."Available exclusively to Oktopost customers, the Academy has already debuted an Employee Advocacy video-based learning module with additional topics, including Advanced Analytics & Reporting, Social Listening, and Social Publishing, to launch soon. Each course is paired with a certification track, allowing participants to earn formal recognition upon completion. To earn a certification, participants must complete the video series and pass a quiz, after which they can proudly showcase their achievement on LinkedIn. In addition, certified customers may receive additional exposure by being featured across podcasts, webinars, and videos as thought leaders and experts."I've taken several Oktopost courses before, and they've always been incredibly insightful and actionable,” said Meghan Dengler, a Marketing Manager from North America. “The Oktopost Academy takes it a step further, offering focused, strategic training built specifically for B2B marketers. If you're looking to elevate your social media advocacy efforts and prove measurable impact, this program is a must.”Oktopost invites all of its customers to be certified by the end of 2025, in a step toward formalizing expertise in a field where structured training is still rare. The program compiles over ten years of experience in the B2B space. It offers marketers a way to demonstrate proficiency, deepen their understanding of core B2B strategies, improve their skills by learning industry best practices, and advance in their careers.About OktopostOktopost is a B2B social media management platform that helps marketing and revenue teams drive engagement, measure success, and link social media to revenue growth. Trusted by thousands of marketing professionals in some of the world's leading B2B technology and professional services companies, Oktopost provides a powerful suite of solutions for social media publishing, business intelligence, social listening, and employee advocacy, all in one platform. For more information, visit oktopost.com

