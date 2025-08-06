EFBE and SGS Unite to Set New Standards in Bicycle and E-bike Compliance

EFBE brings over 30 years of expertise in testing bicycles, e-bikes and components

GENEVA, UNITED KINGDOM, August 6, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- SGS, the world’s leading testing, inspection and certification company, is pleased to announce that EFBE Prüftechnik GmbH and EFBE Co., Ltd. (collectively EFBE) have joined the SGS family. This move expands SGS’s global capabilities in the bicycle and e-bike sector.Based in Waltrop, Germany, with a subsidiary in Taichung, Taiwan, EFBE brings over 30 years of expertise in testing bicycles, e-bikes and components. Their services include advanced testing solutions, test bench design, laboratory and manufacturing audits and specialized training and consultancy.By integrating EFBE’s expertise, SGS is now able to provide more localized, comprehensive solutions across compliance, safety and quality assurance. Together, they offer faster, broader support across key service areas, including:• Structural and fatigue testing• Mechanical and electrical safety• Battery safety and range performance• Electromagnetic compatibility (EMC)• Functional safety and cybersecurity• Chemical complianceEFBE’s customers will benefit from continued dedicated service alongside access to SGS’s extensive global resources, driving greater innovation and growth.Marcus Schröder, Managing Director of EFBE Prüftechnik GmbH, said: "This step ensures a strong, long-term future for EFBE's customers and employees. SGS provides excellent resources for further growth and success.”Joe Chen, Global Head, Hardlines and Automotive, Connectivity & Products for SGS, added: "By combining EFBE’s specialized expertise with our global reach, we are uniquely positioned to lead the industry in driving innovation, raising safety standards and delivering faster, more accessible testing solutions worldwide."Together, SGS and EFBE are ready to set new standards in quality and compliance, helping cyclists worldwide trust the products they use.About SGSSGS is the world’s leading Testing, Inspection and Certification company. We operate a network of over 2,500 laboratories and business facilities across 115 countries, supported by a team of 99,500 dedicated professionals. With over 145 years of service excellence, we combine the precision and accuracy that define Swiss companies to help organizations achieve the highest standards of quality, compliance and sustainability.Our brand promise – when you need to be sure – underscores our commitment to trust, integrity and reliability, enabling businesses to thrive with confidence. We proudly deliver our expert services through the SGS name and trusted specialized brands, including Brightsight, Bluesign, Maine Pointe and Nutrasource.SGS is publicly traded on the SIX Swiss Exchange under the ticker symbol SGSN (ISIN CH1256740924, Reuters SGSN.S, Bloomberg SGSN:SW).

