Daity by Mohsen Koofiani Wins Bronze in A' Packaging Design Awards

Daity

Mohsen Koofiani's Innovative Packaging Design for Daity Fruit Ice Lollies Recognized with Prestigious A' Design Award

COMO, CO, ITALY, August 6, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The A' Design Award, a highly respected and well-recognized award in the field of packaging design, has announced Mohsen Koofiani 's work "Daity" as a Bronze winner in the Packaging Design category. This prestigious recognition highlights the exceptional design and innovation behind the packaging for Daity Fruit Ice Lollies, setting it apart in the competitive packaging industry.Mohsen Koofiani's award-winning packaging design for Daity Fruit Ice Lollies aligns perfectly with current trends in the packaging industry, emphasizing vibrant colors, playful fonts, and clear product information to appeal to a wide audience of children, teenagers, and parents. The design's ability to balance aesthetic appeal with functional efficiency demonstrates its relevance and value to both consumers and industry professionals.The Daity packaging design stands out for its unique blend of pop art influences and modern design elements. The bold, fruit-inspired color palette and striking imagery create an eye-catching and memorable visual experience that effectively communicates the product's flavors and quality. The design's clear typography and purposeful layout ensure that essential product information is easily accessible, enhancing user convenience and trust in the brand.This recognition from the A' Design Award serves as a testament to Mohsen Koofiani's skill and dedication in creating packaging designs that push the boundaries of creativity and functionality. The award not only celebrates the success of the Daity packaging but also encourages the designer and the brand to continue exploring innovative design solutions that resonate with consumers and elevate industry standards.Interested parties may learn more at:About Mohsen KoofianiMohsen Koofiani is a designer, illustrator, and character designer with a background in painting. Known for his vivid imagination and attention to detail, Mohsen strives to create immersive and captivating designs that transport audiences to fantastical worlds. His passion for packaging design in the food industry has led him to develop numerous innovative concepts. Based in Iran, Mohsen's work is characterized by a love for cartoons, childlike wonder, and the power of daydreams.About Zarrin Ghazal Co. - DAITY Ice creamZarrin Ghazal Company, established in 2005, is a leading producer of high-quality ice cream under the DAITY brand. With a commitment to world-class standards, the company has expanded its reach to export markets in the Persian Gulf, Africa, and Russia. Innovation in taste and product development remains at the forefront of Zarrin Ghazal's mission, ensuring that their offerings consistently meet and exceed global industry benchmarks.About Koofiani artKoofiani Art is a creative studio that seamlessly merges the worlds of fine art and strategic branding. Specializing in packaging design, illustration, and art direction, the studio brings a unique perspective to each project, crafting visually stunning and purposeful designs that leave a lasting impact on audiences.About Bronze A' Design AwardThe Bronze A' Design Award recognizes packaging designs that demonstrate a notable level of creativity, functionality, and professional execution. Winning designs are selected through a rigorous blind peer-review process, where a panel of expert jury members, including design professionals, packaging industry leaders, journalists, and academics, evaluate entries based on pre-established criteria. The award acknowledges the designers' ability to create innovative, user-friendly, and visually appealing packaging solutions that positively influence the industry and enhance consumers' experiences.About A' Design AwardThe A' Design Award is an international, juried design competition that has been recognizing and promoting exceptional design across all industries since 2008. Now in its 17th year, the competition welcomes entries from innovative packaging designers, forward-thinking agencies, leading manufacturers, and influential brands worldwide. By showcasing the very best in packaging design, the A' Design Award aims to inspire and drive the industry forward, ultimately contributing to the creation of a better world through the power of good design. Interested parties may learn more about the A' Design Awards , explore jury members, view past laureates, and participate with their projects at https://packaging-design-awards.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.