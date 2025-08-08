Divorce Attorney for Men Melissa Isaak of the Isaak Law Firm Recently Featured on Close Up Radio

MONTGOMERY, AL, UNITED STATES, August 8, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Melissa Isaak is an example of a child who rose up over the odds stacked against her and became a major success. Once a foster child, she earned a Masters in Counseling Psychology and a second Master’s in Criminal Justice then graduated from law school with a JD in 2007. She actually took on her very first triumphant case while still a student.

Ms. Isaak has earned her top reputation representing fathers in family law disputes, ensuring they receive the respect, and their fair share of custodial rights and financial decisions, that they merit. She tenderly deals with the emotional side of the work and how everyone in a family is impacted during a divorce. She is intelligent, passionate, and has often been called an anti-feminist, because she does not feel kids should just blanketly be placed with their mothers. She knows no bias but believes many old school judges can let their bias stand in the way of true justice.

“Men are usually the defendants in a divorce proceeding. We usually respond with a request to become equal custodians and ensure equitable care for both parents. It is not as much about furniture and money as custody. And it all hinges on a vague standard--the best interests of the child.”

Ms. Isaak stresses that most people don’t realize how many cases settle out without ever going to court and often the fathers will sell themselves short in order to avoid a long trial. She also says many fathers have a great relationship with their child or engage with them differently than their mothers do. Being a disciplinarian can be skewed to sound abusive. If you go from jury room to jury room, she says, you will notice discrepancies and judges with different ideals. She has lobbied for concrete measurement tools when deciding just what makes a good parent, and if a single mother who brings new beaus to the house might prove harmful. She is also a JAG in the Army Reserves who has a soft spot for fathers who come home from their tour of service with conditions like PTSD or to find the spouse they left has not stayed faithful. There is a crises she believes, in raising our men, and there are also generational consequences to having absentee fathers. She estimates that 80% of abuse allegations made against fathers in custody hearings turn out to be false and there is a big problem with unenforced penalties for lying under oath.

Ms. Isaak has won several awards for her work but has declined many of them as pay to play. She says that the success rate of appeals that she has achieved is the best testament to her work. Her firm is the winningest in Alabama for military appeals. She has also taken and won cases outside of family law, including a high profile defamation case, and she obtained the first acquittal for J6 Defendant on trespassing charge.

Attorney Issak and her team place family relationships first at a pivotal turning point in each client’s life. They fight to protect the family with tremendous passion and provide a variety of family law services to meet every need. They offer insights and expertise in all aspects of the divorce process. Hear more about the practice and their unique focus in the August interviews with host Jim and Doug.

﻿Close Up Radio recently featured Attorney Melissa Isaak in a two-part interview with Jim Masters on Monday August 4th at 2pm Eastern and with Doug Llewelyn Monday August 11th at 2pm Eastern

For more information about this attorney and her work, visit her site: www.protectingmen.com

