Scrut Automation Rolls Out Revamped Website to Mirror Its Scalable, Security-First GRC Vision

New Scrut.io Reflects Growth, Emphasizes Clarity, and Offers a Transparent Product Experience

MILPITAS, CA, UNITED STATES, August 6, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Scrut Automation, the security-first GRC platform trusted by over 1,500 scaling companies, today announced the launch of its newly redesigned website, Scrut.io . The revamp reflects Scrut’s continued investment in user experience, transparency, and a customer-first approach to governance, risk, and compliance.Scrut has gained significant traction with companies in heavily regulated industries, shipping features that address customer needs, and has become one of the top-rated GRC platforms on G2. Scrut rebuilt the new website from the ground up to mirror the platform’s maturity, its team’s expertise, and the company’s mission. It offers a transparent, honest look at the product, helping visitors understand what Scrut does, why it matters, and how it’s different.“Our customers are navigating complex security and compliance challenges, and we wanted a website that makes it easier for them to understand how Scrut helps quickly and clearly,” said Aayush Ghosh Choudhury, CEO & Co-founder of Scrut Automation. “The new Scrut.io tells a clearer story that matches where we are today and where we’re going.”The new website features several key improvements designed to enhance the user experience and build credibility:1) A new design system grounded in trust, confidence, and clarity that reflects the Scrut platform’s core qualities.2) Content tailored to real user questions, whether from first-time founders to seasoned CISOs.3) Dedicated pages for industries, company stages, and over 50 supported frameworks.4) Interactive product walkthroughs and visual flows that offer a hands-on experience before any sales call.5) Faster, more intuitive navigation and microinteractions that echo the product’s ease-of-use.Scrut’s new website is designed to scale with its customers. Whether companies are pursuing their first audit or managing a complex multi-entity GRC strategy, the site now adapts to their journey, making it easier to understand Scrut’s impact, evaluate fit, and take action.Explore the new experience at https://scrut.io About Scrut AutomationScrut Automation offers a security-first GRC platform purpose-built for lean security teams navigating complex risk and compliance demands. Instead of chasing checklists, Scrut helps organizations operationalize risk, eliminate compliance debt, and scale securely, without slowing down innovation. With AI-powered automation, deep integrations, and expert-backed support, Scrut streamlines audits, control monitoring, and policy management, earning the trust of 1,500+ companies worldwide and the top-rated spot on G2. Learn more at scrut.io.

