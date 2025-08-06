Multi-use, Multi-cat, Multi-flavor: New 50-count Variety Packs from Fussie Cat

New Fussie Cat Premium 50-count puree/toppers Variety Packs available in four irresistible varieties. 50 Fussie favorites, available in Tuna, Tuna & Chicken, and Ocean Fish flavor assortments. Moisture-rich, vitamin E-fortified purees in one high-value pack, made with no artificial colors or preservatives.

Best-selling, vitamin-fortified, purée cat treats/toppers in four assortments available this summer for increased flavor variety, hydration, and savings.

These tubs provide premium proteins, portioned hydration, enrichment, and convenience in a retail‑ready format that retailers and cat parents both love.” — Sam Bauer, Sales & Marketing Manager

LAS VEGAS, NV, UNITED STATES, August 6, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Cat parents today are increasingly seeking easy, healthy ways to enrich their pets’ diet—and Fussie Cat®, an award-winning part of the Pets Global, Inc. family of brands, is delivering.

Its new Premium Variety Packs, launching August 2025, feature fan-favorite, moisture-packed purées in convenient 50‑count tubs, available in Tuna, Tuna & Chicken, and Ocean Fish flavor assortments.

Whether served straight from the tube, used as a topper, or frozen into a summer snack, these delectable purées make treating fun while supporting overall wellness. Each easy-squeeze tube contains under 8 calories, making them an interactive, guilt-free way to bond with cats or enhance their meals.

“Cat homes with multiple cats—or even one picky eater—almost always struggle to keep variety and hydration in play,” said Sam Bauer, Sales & Marketing Manager at Pets Global. “These tubs provide premium proteins, portioned hydration, enrichment, and convenience in a retail‑ready format that retailers and cat parents both love.”

Why Cat Parents Are Excited

- Value & Variety – 50 tubes per tub, great for multi-cat homes or flavor rotation.

- Creamy, taste-tested texture, in under 8 calories per tube.

- Formulated without grains, artificial colors or preservatives for better digestion.

- Hydration – Up to 86% moisture can help cats prone to low water intake.

- Vitamin E and sunflower oil can promote skin, coat and immune health.

- Less-mess, easy-squeeze tubes make interactive feeding fun.

These Variety Packs meet a growing trend, as cat parents are demanding more value and variety from treats and toppers. Instead of single‑flavor tubs, multi‑flavor options support taste testing, picky appetites, and bonding moments.

Available in Tuna (5 flavors), Tuna & Chicken (5 flavors), Ocean Fish (10 flavors), and Tuna & Chicken (10 flavors), each Fussie Cat Premium Variety Pack includes 50 (0.5 oz) tubes in a convenient, resealable tub (MSRP: $39.99). Available this summer at independent pet retailers and online nationwide.

For more information, visit fussiecat.com or follow @FussieCat on Instagram and Facebook for tips, product news, and adorable cat content.

DOWNLOAD ASSETS:

https://www.dropbox.com/scl/fo/zciium7elhlhre7j9w2l0/AIQ9cqCDdKsjf0ImdFOicl0?rlkey=ipj96cbmqk1m1fkvaokp2h9ug&st=bpg4n7dw&dl=0

About Fussie Cat

Co-created by cats with a meat-first, moisture-rich, and low-carb philosophy, Fussie Cat is Pets Global Inc.’s premium cat food brand world-renowned for its commitment to Physiologically TunedTM recipes that are “so tasty, even the fussiest of cats can’t resistTM!” Learn more at https://fussiecat.com/ and follow on Instagram and Facebook @FussieCat and TikTok @fussie.cat.

