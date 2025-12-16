Zignature Introduces New Zignature Essence and Zignature Inception Lines

Introducing the NEW Zignature Essence and Zignature Inception Dog Food Lines

Pets Global streamlines its Family of Brands into two core brands and launches 12 new dog food recipes to better serve every pup’s needs

We’re simplifying our brand story while expanding the options we provide—so more dogs can get the nutrition they need.” — Aina Kanahele, Director of Business Development at Pets Global, Inc.

VALENCIA, CA, UNITED STATES, December 16, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Pets Global, Inc., the independently owned pet wellness company behind Zignature and Fussie Cat, is unveiling a major evolution in its dog nutrition offerings with the launch of Zignature Essence and Zignature Inception—two rebranded lines that bring some of the company’s most popular Essence and Inception dog food recipes under the trusted Zignature name.

The refreshed lines introduce 12 new recipes—three dry and three wet diets for each line—available now to independent retailers and distributors in the U.S. and Canada, with broader consumer access rolling out this winter.

“Dog parents are reading labels and balancing two priorities: clean ingredients and real-world affordability,” said Aina Kanahele, Director of Business Development at Pets Global. “Zignature Essence and Zignature Inception were updated with that in mind—elevating our high-protein, limited-ingredient philosophy, while making quality, wholesome nutrition more accessible to more dogs.”

Zignature Essence: Ultra-Clean, High-Protein Limited Ingredient Recipes

Formerly Essence Pet Foods, Zignature Essence now represents the pinnacle of Zignature nutrition. The relaunched dry food line features three Limited Ingredient Recipes (LIR)—Ocean, Landfowl, and Ranch—each built on a minimalist, nutrient-dense foundation:

+ 95% of each recipe is the first seven ingredients (two meats/fish, two meat/fish meals, pumpkin, quinoa, and a healthy fat/oil)

+ Up to 91% of the recipe is animal protein ingredients, with added vitamins, minerals and taurine

+ Formulated without legumes, potatoes, corn, wheat, soy, byproducts, and artificial colors, flavors or preservatives

The matching Essence LIR wet food cans (Ocean, Landfowl, Ranch) are moisture-rich pâtés made with real meat first and up to 96% of protein from animal sources, fortified with taurine, L-carnitine, vitamins, and minerals for naturally complete, elevated nutrition.

Zignature Inception: Accessible Limited-Ingredient Nutrition with Wholesome Grains

The former Inception line has been reformulated and relaunched as Zignature Inception, designed to deliver limited-ingredient, solutions-based nutrition at an approachable price point. The new dry food recipes—Pork Meal, Chicken Meal, and Fish Meal—are:

+ Crafted with pork meal, chicken meal, or fish meal as the first ingredient, providing concentrated, highly digestible protein

+ Made with wholesome grains like oats, barley, and milo for natural fiber and steady energy, and fortified with taurine and omega-rich salmon oil for skin and coat health

+Formulated without legumes, potatoes, corn, wheat, soy, byproducts, and artificial colors, flavors or preservatives

The Zignature Inception wet food cans (Pork, Chicken, Fish) feature real meat as the first ingredient in a smooth pâté texture, pairing animal protein with select grains for hydration, flavor, and complete, balanced nutrition.

By using high-quality meals in the dry recipes and real meat first in the cans, Zignature Inception delivers concentrated protein, great taste, and everyday value—making it easier for cost-conscious pet parents to feed a grain-inclusive, limited-ingredient diet without compromise.

Availability & Retailer Support

All 12 new Zignature Essence and Zignature Inception recipes are now available for order to independent retailers and distributors in the U.S. and Canada, with broader consumer availability expected from November through January.

“Our goal is always to make life easier for both the retailer and the pet parent,” said Kanahele. “With Zignature Essence and Zignature Inception, we’re simplifying our brand story while expanding the options we provide—so more dogs can get the nutrition they need, and retailers can feel confident recommending a solution for every customer who walks through the door.”

Explore the new recipes at https://zignature.com/.

DOWNLOAD ASSETS:

https://www.dropbox.com/scl/fo/g79qn9ul1ki8gezje7v3z/AHvuxEpeGev35Xdb7o5qOcI?rlkey=v4vos6ieimb7ay0ue3mprs955&st=tud1r816&dl=0

About Zignature

Zignature is Pets Global, Inc.’s premium dog food brand known for its high quality, meat-first, limited-ingredient recipes. Formulated with board-certified companion animal nutritionists and crafted in the USA with globally sourced ingredients, Zignature offers a full range of Physiologically Tuned™ recipes for today’s dogs and is a leader in single-animal and novel protein formulas. The family now includes Zignature Essence, Original with Probiotics, Small Bites & Puppy, Select Cuts with Super Grains, and Zignature Inception, plus wet food, Ziggy Bar biscuits and chewy Soft Moist treats, ensuring whatever your dog’s needs, “We Have the Solution.” Learn more at zignature.com and follow @zignaturedog and @zignaturepet.

