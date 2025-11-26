Pets Global Celebrates 15 Years with Second 'Power 50' Award from Pet Age

Some of the Pets Global, Inc. team at Global Expo 2025 Zignature Select Cuts with Super Grains Kangaroo Formula: for selective diets and everyday adventurers Fussie Cat 50-Count Puree Variety Packs launched Summer 2025

The family-owned, independent pet wellness company reflects on another year of industry recognition, retailer support, and product innovation

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, November 26, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Pets Global, Inc., the independently owned pet wellness company behind Zignature, Fussie Cat, Essence, and Inception, is celebrating its 15-year anniversary this fall with a major achievement: earning Pet Age Magazine’s 2025 “Power 50” Award for the second year in a row. The honor recognizes the industry’s most influential companies—those driving category leadership, operational agility, and meaningful impact across the pet care landscape.

Founded in 2010 in Southern California, Pets Global has remained rooted in its mission to deliver simple, value-driven nutrition through meat-first, limited-ingredient recipes, with the support of trusted partnerships like independent retailers and distributors. This year’s Power 50 placement demonstrates the company’s continued advancement despite broader industry challenges, including inflation, shifts in consumer spending, and tariff-related issues.

“Receiving the Power 50 Award again in such a dynamic year for our industry is a reflection of our team, our customers and our partners,” said Aina Kanahele, Director of Business Development at Pets Global, Inc. “Their commitment inspires us to keep innovating with simple, science-backed formulations, premium formulations, and reliable service.”

2025 Highlights

Throughout its anniversary year, Pets Global accelerated product development, expanded distribution, and earned significant recognition across the industry:

- Product innovation: Launch of Zignature Select Cuts with Super Grains Kangaroo Formula and Fussie Cat Premium 50-count Puree Variety Packs, continued growth of Fussie Cat’s Market Fresh line (Tuna Recipe), and a sleek redesign of Fussie Cat’s Black Label Tuna in Gravy.

- Industry accolades & brand recognition: Multiple 2025 rankings, features and editor selections from USA Today, Fox News, DogFood Advisor, Catster, Dogster, Pet Age, Pet Product News, and Modern Cat, spotlighting Zignature and Fussie Cat formulas for clean-label formulation and exceptional taste.

- Distribution expansion: New partnerships, increasing access to award-winning dog and cat food throughout North America.

- Community impact: Contributed over 250,000 pounds of pet food to rescue shelters, disaster-response groups, and community programs nationwide—including fire relief efforts in Southern California and flood relief to Central Texas—strengthening access to high-quality nutrition for vulnerable pets and families.

A 15-Year Commitment to Quality and Community

Over the past decade and a half, Pets Global has expanded from a family-owned, single-brand company into a globally recognized independent manufacturer. Building upon a strong foundation, Pets Global brands continue to be formulated by board-certified companion animal nutritionists, veterinarians, and food scientists to ensure complete and balanced recipes that prioritize health, digestibility, simplicity and responsibility.

“As we look to the next 15 years, our focus remains the same: create purposeful nutrition, support our trusted partners, and improve the lives of pets and their people,” added Kanahele.

ABOUT PETS GLOBAL, INC.

Pets Global, Inc. is a Southern California–based, independently owned pet wellness company dedicated to creating premium, meat-first pet foods that support health, longevity, and happiness. Founded in 2010, the company is home to trusted brands like Zignature and Fussie Cat, formulated with a focus on select, limited ingredients to minimize food sensitivities and maximize nutrition. Backed by board-certified veterinarians and animal nutritionists, Pets Global’s recipes are inspired by nature and follow a Physiologically Tuned™ approach. Its commitment to quality goes beyond the bowl, having donated over a million pounds of pet food to grassroots rescues, shelter intervention programs, and families in crisis across the U.S. and Canada. Discover our brands, Zignature and Fussie Cat, at zignature.com, fussiecat.com, or visit us at pets-global.com.

