Pre-Orders Opened on August 13 for 'Jurassic Park III Pteranodon' Statue

Jurassic Park III Pteranodon Front Juveniles Size Bonus Part

Prime 1 Studio has announced the "Jurassic Park III Pteranodon" Statue. Pre-orders began August 13, 2025 (JST); release set for February 2027.

ASAKUSA, TAITO-KU, TOKYO, JAPAN, August 14, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Prime 1 Studio is pleased to announce that the Pteranodon from "Jurassic Park III" is now available for pre-order. This 1/6 scale statue is part of the Legacy Museum Collection, a series that faithfully recreates iconic creatures and moments from the Jurassic World franchise.The adult Pteranodon folds its wings as it watches over the nest, while the juveniles push forward with open mouths. Inspired by the fear Eric experienced in the aviary scene, this 1/6 scale statue recreates the world of winged predators—where humans are seen as prey.Detailed sculpting and paint application bring out lifelike textures in the adult Pteranodon, from its prominent cranial crest to the subtle skin folds on its back. The juveniles are rendered with lighter body proportions, thinner wing structures, and expressive facial features. The base includes elements such as rusted steel frames, nesting debris, and a scattered skull to enhance environmental realism.This bonus version includes an additional display piece: a Pteranodon baby with its wings spread. The model draws inspiration from a scene in which the young character Eric is surrounded by these winged predators.Product Name:Legacy Museum Collection Jurassic Park III (Film) Pteranodon Bonus Version 1/6 ScaleRetail Price USD: $1099Edition Size: 400Arrival Date: February 2027Scale: 1/6 ScaleH:68cm W:74cm D:45cmH:27cm W:22cm D:24cm (Pteranodon Baby [Display Model])Weight: 18.5KgMaterials: Polystone and other materialsSpecifications/Additional Items・Jurassic Park III-themed Base・One (1) Pteranodon Baby (Display Model) [BONUS PART]Copyright:© UCS LLC and AmblinFor more details, visit our online store

Legal Disclaimer:

