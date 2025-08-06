Expo 2025 Pavilion 'PASONA NATUREVERSE' to Hold 'Online Field Trip' for Children's Hospitals

First iteration of the "PASONA NATUREVERSE Online Field Trip" Pavilion exterior Pavilion exhibit overview ©Expo 2025

Around 920 participants from 34 children's homes, hospitals, and other organizations to join in online tour of the pavilion on August 7

OSAKA, JAPAN, August 6, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Pasona Group Inc. (Headquarters: Chiyoda-ku, Tokyo; President and CEO: Hirotaka Wakamoto) is exhibiting the "PASONA NATUREVERSE" pavilion at Expo 2025 Osaka, Kansai, Japan. The company will be holding at "online field trip" experience allowing children and other participants to virtually experience Expo 2025 without physically visiting the site on Thursday, August 7, having previously held such an event in May. Approximately 920 participants from 34 children's welfare facilities, medical institutions, and other organizations are expected to take part.

Pasona Group has been exhibiting the Expo 2025 pavilion PASONA NATUREVERSE under the concept of "Thank You, Life", and it has seen many daily visitors since its opening. Meanwhile, many children are unable to physically visit the Expo due to extended hospitalization or home care for illness or disabilities, financial difficulties, or other reasons.

To tackle this, the "Social Contribution Committee" comprised of Pasona Group employees developed the "PASONA NATUREVERSE Online Field Trip" to give children unable to visit the Expo due to medical, financial, or other circumstances an opportunity for learning and inspiration. The online event strives to give underprivileged children an educational experience comparable to a physical visit to the pavilion. The first event, held in May, saw approximately 550 participants from 29 facilities nationwide, and received a tremendous response and inquiries which led to the planning of a second iteration.

Through this event, Pasona Group has expressed the goal of fostering hope, dreams and curiosity about the future in children across Japan.

■Overview: PASONA NATUREVERSE Online Field Trip (Second Iteration)

Date: Thursday, August 7, 2025, 2:00-2:45 PM

Participants: Children unable to physically visit Expo 2025 for medical, financial, or other reasons, from a total of 34 facilities and organizations .

Content: Underprivileged children will be connected online for a virtual tour of the Expo 2025 Pasona Group pavilion "PASONA NATUREVERSE", for a remote educational experience including viewings of introductory videos, a guided virtual tour of the pavilion exhibits, a quiz about the Expo, and group photos. (Contents subject to change)

Inquiries: Pasona Group Inc., Social Contribution Committee, Phone: +81 (0)3-6734-1116

■Reference: About the "PASONA NATUREVERSE" Pavilion

Concept:

Pasona Group's job is to harness the potential of the individual. We aim to help build a society in which everyone can flourish in good health and vibrance.

“Thank You, Life.”

We want to create a world where life is respected; a world enveloped in gratitude for life, from children to the elderly, among all people across the world.

Our society is a part of the natural world, and humanity's continued existence is thanks to nature. However, at some point, we began to take nature for granted. Have we forgotten to be grateful?

Giving thanks to each other, to the rich blessings bestowed upon humanity by nature, and for the fact that we are alive right now. We want to create a new world in which these expressions of thanks resonate and are passed down to the next generation.

We hope that many people from all over the world will visit our pavilion and become creators of a future in which reverberates with gratitude, and work together with us to create the "NATUREVERSE" (Nature x Universe). This is the hope of Pasona Group.

Pavilion Exhibition Overview

Main Themes:

(1) Body: Medical / Food - Creating a healthy body through the latest medical care and food.

(2) Mind: Life Purpose / Compassion - Building a spiritually rich society based on the spirit of compassion, in which everyone can envision their own futures, and which is full of diversity and purpose in life.

(3) Bonds: Work / Mutual Aid - Designing a truly prosperous society in which all people can work vibrantly and live happily, in other words, a "Mutual Society" of mutual assistance.

For details regarding the pavilion: https://www.pasonagroup.co.jp/english/expo/

■Reference: Pasona Group Inc. Company Overview

Since its founding in 1976, Pasona Group Inc. has promoted diversity under its corporate philosophy of providing “Solutions to Society's Problems” and has continued to create opportunities for each and every individual to play an active role with pride and dreams. In 2008, the company began the challenge of regional revitalization by attracting human resources to Awaji Island, Hyogo Prefecture. Pasona Group endeavors to create a way of life and work that is enriching both physically and mentally, and to create new industries with dreams, including a health industry that takes advantage of the rich nature, food, and culture of Awaji Island.

Location: PASONA SQUARE Minami-Aoyama 3-1-30 Minato-ku, Tokyo

Foundation: February 16th, 1976

Paid-in capital: 5 billion yen

Business activities: BPO Solutions (contracting), Expert Solutions (temporary staffing),

Career Solutions (employee placement, outplacement),

Global Solutions (overseas HR services),

Life Solutions (childcare & education support, elderly care support),

Regional Revitalization and Tourism Solutions

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.