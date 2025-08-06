MDC invites the public to a free family fishing day in Blue Springs on Aug. 16

BLUE SPRINGS, Mo. – Fishing is a long-beloved tradition that spans across generations. The Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC) invites participants of all ages to bring their families and enjoy a morning of fishing from 9 – 11 a.m. on Saturday, Aug. 16 at Burr Oak Woods Conservation Nature Center.

Participants will learn fishing fundamentals from experienced MDC staff before practicing their new skills at the education pond on the nature center grounds. Children who attend will be entered into a drawing at the end of the summer for a new fishing pole and tackle box.

Anglers of all experience levels are welcome, and equipment and bait will be provided. Participants will not need a fishing permit for this event.

While this event is free for all ages, registration is required. Visit https://mdc-event-web.s3licensing.com/Event/EventDetails/209715.

Burr Oak Woods Conservation Nature Center is located at 1401 NW Park Road in Blue Springs. Questions about this event can be sent to John Rittel at john.rittel@mdc.mo.gov.