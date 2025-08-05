Newport Man Indicted, Charged with Rape

COCKE COUNTY – An investigation by special agents with the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation has resulted in the indictment of a Newport man on a charge of rape.

At the request of 4th Judicial District Attorney General James Dunn, TBI began investigating allegations of sexual assault involving John Shropshire (DOB: 1/12/00). During the course of the investigation, agents learned that in November 2024, Shropshire sexually assaulted an adult female at her home.

This week, the Cocke County Grand Jury returned an indictment charging Shropshire with Rape. This morning, he turned himself in and was booked into the Cocke County Jail on a $7,500 bond.

The charges and allegations referenced in this release are merely accusations of criminal conduct, not evidence. The defendant is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty beyond a reasonable doubt and convicted through due process of law.