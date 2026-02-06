Former Scott County EMA Director Indicted, Charged with Sexual Battery

SCOTT COUNTY – An investigation by special agents with the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation has resulted in the indictment of the former director of the Scott County Emergency Management Agency (EMA).

In August, at the request of 8th Judicial District Attorney General Jared Effler, TBI agents began investigating an allegation of misconduct involving former Scott EMA Director David Brewster (DOB: 12/28/74). During the investigation, agents learned that Brewster, while at the scene of an incident, inappropriately touched a female first responder.

On February 4th, the Scott County Grand Jury returned an indictment charging Brewster with one count of Sexual Battery. Today, he turned himself in and was booked into the Scott County Jail on a $2,000 bond.

The charges and allegations referenced in this release are merely accusations of criminal conduct, not evidence. The defendant is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty beyond a reasonable doubt and convicted through due process of law.