Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,937 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 348,910 in the last 365 days.

Former Scott County EMA Director Indicted, Charged with Sexual Battery

SCOTT COUNTY – An investigation by special agents with the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation has resulted in the indictment of the former director of the Scott County Emergency Management Agency (EMA). 

In August, at the request of 8th Judicial District Attorney General Jared Effler, TBI agents began investigating an allegation of misconduct involving former Scott EMA Director David Brewster (DOB: 12/28/74). During the investigation, agents learned that Brewster, while at the scene of an incident, inappropriately touched a female first responder.

On February 4th, the Scott County Grand Jury returned an indictment charging Brewster with one count of Sexual Battery. Today, he turned himself in and was booked into the Scott County Jail on a $2,000 bond.

The charges and allegations referenced in this release are merely accusations of criminal conduct, not evidence. The defendant is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty beyond a reasonable doubt and convicted through due process of law.

Related

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Former Scott County EMA Director Indicted, Charged with Sexual Battery

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

By continuing to use this site, you agree to our Terms & Conditions, last updated on September 30, 2025.