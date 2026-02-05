Rogersville Man Indicted, Accused of Stealing Thousands from Agriculture Ehancement Program

HAWKINS COUNTY – An investigation by special agents with the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation has resulted in the indictment of a Rogersville man on theft and forgery charges.

In November, at the request of 3rd Judicial District Attorney General Dan Armstrong, TBI agents began investigating allegations that Jerry Clinton Lawson (DOB: 06/22/72) fraudulently obtained funding from a cost-share program offered through the Tennessee Department of Agriculture. During the investigation, agents learned that over a four-year period, Lawson received more than $20,000 in reimbursement funds through the Tennessee Agricultural Enhancement Program (TAEP) for equipment and building materials he falsely claimed to have purchased for his Hawkins County farm. Further investigation revealed Lawson attempted to deprive the TAEP program of an additional $15,000.

On February 4th, the Hawkins County Grand Jury returned indictments, charging Jerry Lawson with five counts of Theft over $2,500, two counts of Attempted Theft over $2,500, and ten counts of Forgery. This morning, he turned himself in and was booked into the Hawkins County Jail on a $20,000 bond.

The charges and allegations referenced in this release are merely accusations of criminal conduct, not evidence. The defendant is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty beyond a reasonable doubt and convicted through due process of law.