Attorney General Bailey Secures Complete Defense Verdict In High-Stakes Discrimination Lawsuit

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. – Today, Attorney General Andrew Bailey announced that the Missouri Attorney General’s Office has secured a sweeping legal victory in Jackson County Circuit Court, after a jury returned a complete defense verdict in favor of the Missouri Department of Corrections in a high-stakes employment discrimination case, saving Missouri taxpayers from nearly eight figures in potential liability.

“This verdict sends a clear message: we will not allow meritless claims to disrupt the operations of our state agencies or burden the taxpayers of Missouri,” said Attorney General Andrew Bailey. “When the State of Missouri is sued, our Office stands ready to defend its laws, institutions, and public servants with integrity and excellence. I couldn’t be more proud of our team for delivering this win for Missouri taxpayers.”

The lawsuit, brought by a former Department of Corrections employee, alleged multiple counts of unlawful discrimination. The plaintiff claimed they were denied promotions, subjected to disparate treatment, and wrongfully terminated in retaliation for prior complaints.

The Jackson County jury unanimously sided with the State on all claims, rejecting every allegation brought forward by the plaintiff. Following a multi-day trial and careful deliberation, the Attorney General’s Employment Law Section demonstrated that the plaintiff’s assertions were unfounded, unsupported by the facts, and contradicted by credible testimony and evidence.

The plaintiff had demanded nearly eight figures in damages. By securing this verdict, the Attorney General’s Office saved the State of Missouri and its taxpayers millions in unwarranted payouts and legal exposure.

“This result is a testament to the exceptional talent and dedication of the civil defense attorneys in our Employment Law Section,” added Attorney General Bailey.

The trial victory preserves the Department of Corrections’ reputation, defends the integrity of state employment practices, and avoids what could have been a judgment exceeding millions of dollars in damages.