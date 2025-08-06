Convoso Recognized as One of the Top-Rated Contact Center Solutions in 2025

Convoso earns average 4.5/5 rating across Gartner Digital Markets platforms in multiple categories, validating its leadership in outbound dialing solutions.

“Convoso’s inclusion in multiple Gartner Digital Markets ‘best of’ lists reflects the impact our platform has on outbound call centers. We’re grateful to our customers for their reviews and trust.” ” — Nima Hakimi, Convoso CEO and Co-Founder

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, August 6, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Convoso , the leading contact center software provider for revenue teams, is proud to announce its recognition across multiple software categories by Gartner Digital Markets brands — Capterra, GetApp, and Software Advice. These recognition badges are based on verified customer reviews and performance across key usability, feature, and support metrics.Convoso has earned distinctions on the following prestigious charts for 2025:– Capterra Shortlist: VoIP, Telephony, Auto Dialer– Software Advice FrontRunners: VoIP, Telephony, Auto Dialer– GetApp Category Leaders: Telephony, Auto Dialer“Convoso’s inclusion in multiple Gartner Digital Markets ‘best of’ lists is more than just a badge of honor,” said Nima Hakimi, Convoso Co-Founder and CEO. “It’s a reflection of the real-world impact our platform has on outbound call center teams every day. We’re grateful to our customers for their reviews and trust, and we remain committed to innovation that helps sales teams connect better, convert faster, and grow smarter.”Recognition on these high-rated, popular software charts reflects Convoso’s continued commitment to delivering a powerful, intuitive, and results-driven platform that transforms outbound calling performance for high-volume sales and lead generation teams. Sample reviews include:“I have been using Convoso for over 3 years now. I've had several different CRMs in my career, and this one seems to be the most involved. The dialer is flawless and there are several types of reports to run. ” – Ryan, via Capterra“It's reliable, incredibly customizable, and has helped business run smoothly. It's got an extensive list of features, a great support team, and will forever be my CRM of choice.” – Giovanni, via Software Advice“It’s been a game-changer for our call center operations. The platform is extremely intuitive, with a clean and user-friendly interface that makes it easy for both agents and managers to navigate.” – Brix Alvin B., via GetAppWhy Choose Convoso?With an overall rating of 4.5/5 across Gartner Digital Markets platforms, Convoso is trusted by outbound call centers nationwide to:– Reach more leads faster with powerful dialers and intelligent automation that boosts contact rates with automated DID lifecycle management – Increase agent productivity through intuitive workflows, real-time coaching tools, and smarter lead management– Gain clear performance insights with real-time reporting and campaign analytics to optimize every call– Scale and customize with ease using flexible configurations that adapt to campaigns, teams, and compliance needs– Get expert support at every step from a team that understands outbound sales and is invested in long-term customer successAbout ConvosoConvoso is the leading AI-powered contact center platform purpose-built for revenue teams. With powerful dialer technology, built-in compliance tools, and industry-first innovations like Convoso Ignite, the platform helps businesses scale smarter and drive better ROI from every campaign.About Gartner Digital MarketsGartner Digital Markets is the world’s largest platform for finding software and services. More than 100 million people visit Capterra, Software Advice, and GetApp from across over 70 localized sites every year to read objective research and verified customer reviews that help them confidently choose the right software and services. Thousands of B2B companies work with Gartner Digital Markets to build their brand, capture buyer demand, and grow their business.Disclaimer:The Gartner Digital Markets badges from Capterra, GetApp, and Software Advice are trademarks and service marks of Gartner, Inc. and/or its affiliates are used herein with permission. All rights reserved. Gartner Digital Markets badges constitute the subjective opinions of individual end-user reviews, ratings, and data applied against a documented methodology; they neither represent the views of, nor constitute an endorsement by, Gartner, Inc. or its affiliates.

