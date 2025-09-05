UNITED ARROWS to Launch Global Online Store in September 2025 Bringing Japan’s Distinctive Fashion Culture to the World

JAPAN, September 5, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- UNITED ARROWS, one of Japan’s leading fashion companies, will open its official global online store in September 2025. This long-awaited launch will enhance access to the brand’s unique worldview—until now available to overseas customers only through the Japanese site—offering a fully localized and seamless shopping experience.

(Official Global Online Store: https://united-arrows-global.com/)

Since its founding in 1989, UNITED ARROWS has curated “real clothes” that combine refined Western aesthetics with Japanese sensibilities. From British and Italian tailored styles to trend-leading designer labels and timeless American casual wear, the brand offers fashion with enduring value across genres.

In addition to featuring both domestic and international brands, UNITED ARROWS is renowned for exclusive collaborations that embody its select shop philosophy. The company operates 30 distinctive brands, including its flagship UNITED ARROWS, high-end women’s labels such as Drawer and BLAMINK, casual luxury lines like H BEAUTY&YOUTH, the contemporary women’s brand LOEFF, genre-defying 6, and widely popular everyday labels BEAUTY&YOUTH and Green Label Relaxing.

Guided by the corporate philosophy of “creating a rich and high-quality lifestyle culture,” UNITED ARROWS continues to inspire and enrich

people’s lives through fashion. The global store marks a major step in sharing this philosophy worldwide—offering global customers direct access to Japan’s premium fashion culture and lifestyle.

For updates on the store launch and upcoming collections, follow the official Instagram account https://www.instagram.com/unitedarrows_global/

Global Online Store Official URL: https://united-arrows-global.com/

