Highlands Realty and Sea Glass Announce Strategic Co-Branding Partnership to Expand Presence in Southwest Virginia

Sea Glass and Highlands Realty announce a strategic partnership to expand services and deliver enhanced support, technology, and reach across the region.

ABINGDON, VA, UNITED STATES, August 6, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Sea Glass , a boutique real estate company focused on lifestyle-driven markets, is proud to announce a strategic co-branding partnership with Highlands Realty Inc., one of Southwest Virginia’s most respected and well-established independent brokerages. The partnership reflects a shared commitment to agent support, high-quality service, and thoughtful growth combining local expertise with enhanced tools and resources to better serve both clients and agents.Founded in 2004 by Kathleen and Frank Brown, Highlands Realty has grown into a trusted regional firm with three offices and a team of 26 experienced agents. The company is known for its strong leadership, deep community relationships, and long-standing commitment to service excellence across Virginia and Northeast Tennessee.“This partnership is about growth through alignment, not disruption,” said Kathleen Brown, Principal Broker of Highlands Realty. “We’ve always believed in investing in our agents and staying rooted in the communities we serve. Sea Glass brings national-level support while letting us stay true to who we are.”Frank Brown, a third-generation real estate professional and marketing strategist, added: “With Sea Glass, we’re able to give our listings even more exposure through innovative marketing and national connections without sacrificing the local expertise our clients count on.”Sea Glass recently launched its franchise division and is partnering with independent brokerages across the U.S. who share its agent-first philosophy, modern marketing strategies, and high-touch service model. This co-branding collaboration will provide Highlands Realty with access to expanded technology, creative assets, referral networks, and national visibility while retaining its trusted local brand, leadership, and operational autonomy.“We’re thrilled to welcome Highlands Realty to the Sea Glass family,” said a Sea Glass spokesperson. “Kathleen and Frank have built something truly special in Southwest Virginia, and this partnership is about amplifying their strengths, not replacing them.”Clients will continue to receive the same trusted service and personal relationships they’ve come to expect—now with the added resources of a national brand behind them.About Highlands RealtyFounded in 2004, Highlands Realty Inc. is a full-service real estate firm serving Southwest Virginia and Northeast Tennessee. Led by Kathleen and Frank Brown, the company is known for its personalized agent support, strong community roots, and dedication to service excellence across residential, luxury, and land transactions.About Sea GlassSea Glass is a boutique real estate company focused on coastal and lifestyle-driven markets throughout the U.S. With an agent-first philosophy and a modern approach to branding, Sea Glass partners with like-minded independent firms to provide strategic support, powerful marketing, and national collaboration all while preserving each brokerage’s local identity.For more information, please contact us at info@seaglass.com.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.