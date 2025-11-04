Sea Glass Grows National Footprint with New Rockport, Texas Franchise

Sea Glass Rockport Texas Unveils New Logo

The national lifestyle-real estate brand continues its strategic growth along America’s Gulf Coast.

ROCKPORT, TX, UNITED STATES, November 4, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Sea Glass , one of the nation’s most dynamic and lifestyle-driven real estate franchise networks, is proud to announce its expansion into the Texas Gulf Coast with the launch of Sea Glass Rockport Texas.The new office marks a significant step in Sea Glass’s continued national growth, bringing the brand’s coastal lifestyle focus to one of Texas’s most vibrant and sought-after waterfront regions. From bayside cottages and beachfront escapes to inland country properties and sprawling ranches, the Rockport area offers a diverse mix of real estate opportunities that perfectly align with Sea Glass’s “live where you love” philosophy.The Rockport office will continue to be led by Broker/Owner Joe Riekers, a respected and accomplished real estate professional known for his deep market expertise, professionalism, and client-centered approach. Joe is a Graduate, REALTORInstitute (GRI) and Pricing Strategy Advisor (PSA) with years of experience helping buyers and sellers navigate coastal and lifestyle real estate markets. In addition to his brokerage leadership, Joe currently serves as President of the Rockport Area Association of REALTORS(RAAR) and is a former Texas REALTORSDirector (RAAR). He also serves as a Texas Property Tax Arbitrator and a member of the Texas REALTORSProfessional Standards Committee. His background, community involvement, and reputation for integrity make him an ideal representative for Sea Glass in the Texas Gulf Coast region.“Joining Sea Glass allows us to stay true to who we are while aligning with a national brand that shares our values,” said Joe Riekers, Broker/Owner of Sea Glass Rockport. “Sea Glass is redefining what it means to be an independent brokerage providing the marketing, tools, and community support that help agents and clients thrive.”The new Sea Glass Rockport Texas franchise will serve a collection of vibrant coastal communities along the Gulf, including Port Aransas, Aransas Pass, Fulton, and surrounding areas. The region’s natural beauty, easygoing pace, and authentic coastal lifestyle continue to attract both full-time residents and seasonal homeowners.Beyond the shoreline, the region also offers inland Texas country properties from open land and ranches to homes surrounded by natural beauty. This blend of coastal and country living reflects the same lifestyle-driven character that defines the Sea Glass brand.“Joe Riekers and his team are an incredible fit for Sea Glass,” said Eddie Sturgeon, President of Sea Glass Franchising . “Their community focus, professionalism, and genuine care for clients perfectly capture what our brand stands for. We’re proud to welcome Sea Glass Rockport as part of our growing national family.”The Rockport team is already onboarding with Sea Glass’s advanced marketing systems, technology platform, and national network resources designed to empower agents to grow their business while maintaining their local identity and relationships.This expansion marks another major step in Sea Glass’s mission to build a connected network of independent brokerages in lifestyle markets across the U.S. and Caribbean—each locally rooted, but united by shared values of authenticity, support, and success.About Sea GlassSea Glass is a boutique real estate franchisor built around the belief that real estate should be personal, purposeful, and deeply rooted in the lifestyle of the communities it serves. The brand grows intentionally through a network of independent franchise partners who value authenticity over hype and collaboration over competition.Sea Glass franchisees gain access to powerful marketing systems, agent support resources, leadership development, and streamlined operational tools, without the high overhead or top-down control of traditional franchise models. Each Sea Glass office retains its local identity while benefiting from the strength and reach of a nationally recognized lifestyle brand. Learn more at Sea Glass FranchisingAbout Sea Glass Rockport TexasSea Glass Rockport Texas, led by Broker/Owner Joe Riekers, proudly serves the Texas Gulf Coast with a focus on lifestyle, integrity, and community connection. Formerly known as Texas Coast Real Estate, the brokerage has long been a trusted name in coastal and country real estate, helping clients find homes that reflect how they want to live.From bayside cottages and beachfront retreats to ranches and inland estates, Sea Glass Rockport Texas specializes in properties that capture the region’s unique blend of natural beauty, heritage, and laid-back sophistication. The team remains dedicated to providing exceptional service and local expertise, now backed by the strength, technology, and national reach of the Sea Glass network.Media Contactpress@seaglass.comseaglass.com

