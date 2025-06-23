Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,661 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 402,675 in the last 365 days.

Sea Glass Launches National Referral Agent Program, Begins Pilot in Chelan, Washington

Joy Jewett, Sea Glass Referral Agent

Sea Glass Referral Agent Program

New pilot program designed to expand Sea Glass’s national referral network in second-home and lifestyle markets

CHELAN, WA, UNITED STATES, June 23, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Sea Glass, the fast-growing international lifestyle real estate brand, is proud to announce the launch of its new Referral Agent Pilot Program, created to expand its national network in premier second-home and lifestyle markets across the U.S.

The program’s debut begins in Chelan, Washington — one of the Pacific Northwest’s most sought-after lake and vacation home destinations — with Joy Jewett, a well-regarded local agent with Coldwell Banker Cascade, joining as the inaugural referral agent.

Designed for experienced agents looking to grow their referral business and expand listing exposure, the program offers access to Sea Glass’s luxury positioning, tech-enabled marketing tools, and design-forward branding — all while allowing agents to remain with their current brokerage.

“I’m excited to align with Sea Glass to grow my referral network and increase exposure for my listings,” said Jewett. “The brand’s focus on lifestyle and curated marketing makes it a perfect fit for clients buying and selling in markets like ours.”

“Joy is a thoughtful partner to help us pilot this new initiative,” said Sarah Humphrey, Vice President of Growth and Partnerships at Sea Glass. “She brings strong local knowledge, a client-first mindset, and a deep appreciation for the lifestyle real estate space — all of which align with our mission.”

Sea Glass is recognized for its boutique, agent-focused approach and its growing presence in waterfront and resort communities from the Caribbean to the Pacific Northwest.

To learn more about the Sea Glass Referral Agent Program or explore franchise opportunities, visit seaglass.com or contact us at referral@seaglass.com.

Sea Glass Press
Sea Glass
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Sea Glass Launches National Referral Agent Program, Begins Pilot in Chelan, Washington

Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Real Estate & Property Management, Travel & Tourism Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more