Sea Glass Launches National Referral Agent Program, Begins Pilot in Chelan, Washington

New pilot program designed to expand Sea Glass’s national referral network in second-home and lifestyle markets

CHELAN, WA, UNITED STATES, June 23, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Sea Glass , the fast-growing international lifestyle real estate brand, is proud to announce the launch of its new Referral Agent Pilot Program, created to expand its national network in premier second-home and lifestyle markets across the U.S.The program’s debut begins in Chelan, Washington — one of the Pacific Northwest’s most sought-after lake and vacation home destinations — with Joy Jewett, a well-regarded local agent with Coldwell Banker Cascade, joining as the inaugural referral agent.Designed for experienced agents looking to grow their referral business and expand listing exposure, the program offers access to Sea Glass’s luxury positioning, tech-enabled marketing tools, and design-forward branding — all while allowing agents to remain with their current brokerage.“I’m excited to align with Sea Glass to grow my referral network and increase exposure for my listings,” said Jewett. “The brand’s focus on lifestyle and curated marketing makes it a perfect fit for clients buying and selling in markets like ours.”“Joy is a thoughtful partner to help us pilot this new initiative,” said Sarah Humphrey, Vice President of Growth and Partnerships at Sea Glass. “She brings strong local knowledge, a client-first mindset, and a deep appreciation for the lifestyle real estate space — all of which align with our mission.”Sea Glass is recognized for its boutique, agent-focused approach and its growing presence in waterfront and resort communities from the Caribbean to the Pacific Northwest.To learn more about the Sea Glass Referral Agent Program or explore franchise opportunities, visit seaglass.com or contact us at referral@seaglass.com.

