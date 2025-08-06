Justice Elena Kagan on Concurring Opinions

Supreme Court Justice Elena Kagan participated in a conversation at the 2025 Ninth Circuit Judicial Conference in Monterey, California. In this clip, she discusses her views on concurring opinions.

