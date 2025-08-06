ND 11 to temporarily close for rail maintenance near Geneseo

FARGO, N.D. – North Dakota Highway 11 will temporarily close on Wednesday, August 6, near Geneseo at mile marker 147.7 to accommodate rail maintenance on the Dakota Missouri Valley and Western Railroad crossing.

There will be a signed detour in place for motorists. The work is expected to be completed by the end of the week.

The North Dakota Department of Transportation would like to remind motorists to pay attention, follow the signed detour and be aware of traffic congestion.

For more information about construction projects and road conditions throughout North Dakota, check out the ND Roads app or visit travel.dot.nd.gov.