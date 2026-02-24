Neolith Brings 'The Art of Creating Spaces' to Life at KBIS 2026 with a Product-Focused Booth

Neolith brings “The Art of Creating Spaces” to life at their booth this KBIS Neolith’s exclusive partner at the show, DOCA, presented a refined kitchen installation that paired high-end European cabinetry with Neolith surfaces The Property Brothers visit Neolith’s booth at the show

Neolith’s booth was a standout destination to explore the brand’s newest textures and product innovations, showcased alongside refined DOCA kitchen environments

Our product-focused booth has shown how our sintered stone surfaces can unify kitchens, baths, and architectural elements with the performance professionals expect” — Walter Ceglia, CEO of Neolith Group

MIAMI, FL, UNITED STATES, February 24, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Neolith , the global leader in sintered stone surfaces, is celebrating a highly successful return to the Kitchen & Bath Industry Show (KBIS) 2026 . As one of the premier gatherings for the kitchen, bath, and design community, KBIS once again drew top architects, interior designers, fabricators, and media from across North America, giving Neolith a powerful platform to showcase its premium surfaces for interior design and architecture in the U.S.Throughout the show, Neolith’s booth celebrated “The Art of Creating Spaces” with a sculptural, design-forward stand where visitors could experience its latest products and the newest textures the brand has been working on over the past six months. Rigato and Cava—two new textures from the Neolith ARCHITECTURAL line—were introduced in Serpeggiante, Azahar, and Obsidian. These two new finishes represent the evolution of Neolith’s material language, adding a new tactile and visual dimension to its architectural surfaces. These solutions, alongside the brand’s latest surfaces such as Neolith Taj Mahal or Neolith Crème, demonstrated how a material palette of in-demand beige tones can be carried cohesively across residential and commercial projects, from hardworking kitchen worktops to expressive vertical surfaces and exterior envelopes.PRODUCT-FOCUSED BOOTH DESIGN SHAPED THROUGH AN EXCLUSIVE COLLABORATION WITH DOCA Neolith’s booth was conceived as an abstract, sculpted product display. Large-format slabs showcasing Neolith’s newest countertop surfaces rose from the floor at shifting angles, evoking rugged geological planes and monolithic stone formations. Visitors moved through this terrain of sintered stone before arriving at a fully realized kitchen environment that translated the concept into everyday living.Anchoring the space, Neolith’s exclusive partner at the show, DOCA, presented a refined kitchen installation that paired high-end European cabinetry with Neolith surfaces, going far beyond the traditional kitchen countertop as Neolith’s products were integrated inside the cabinets, in the front doors and even inside the drawers, adding a much higher luxury finish to kitchen applications. The collaboration underscored how premium cabinetry design and advanced sintered stone can work together to deliver elevated, high-performance kitchen environments.Walter Ceglia, CEO of Neolith Group, commented: “KBIS is a key moment for the interior design and architecture community in the U.S., and this year’s response to Neolith has been exceptional. Our product-focused booth has shown how our sintered stone surfaces can unify kitchens, baths, and architectural elements with the performance professionals expect. We’re proud to continue strengthening our commitment to the North American market through innovation and close collaboration with our partners.”With the newest products taking center stage, the booth invited attendees to engage with Neolith at multiple scales—from the visual impact of large-format slabs to the practical considerations that influence daily use, offering professionals an ideal setting to review surfaces in context, discuss specification needs, and explore solutions across horizontal and vertical applications.A HIGH-PROFILE VISIT AND LIVE TECHNICAL DEMONSTRATIONDuring the tradeshow Neolith welcomed Drew and Jonathan Scott—the well-known Property Brothers, who have worked with Neolith surfaces for more than five years. The creators of HGTV’s Celebrity IOU, one of the network’s best-known renovation series in the U.S. and the go-to reference for renovation-led entertainment, had the chance to admire firsthand the latest products and textures Neolith has been developing in recent months.The brand also featured a live demonstration with content creator Brent Gentling for BYOT. Neolith’s technical properties were put to the test, showcasing its exceptional resistance to fire and scratches, and highlighting how well the surface performs under extreme conditions.By the close of KBIS 2026, Neolith had welcomed a steady stream of architects, interior designers, kitchen and bath specialists, fabricators, and media, all seeking durable, low-maintenance, and aesthetically distinctive solutions for today’s projects. The brand leaves Orlando with strengthened relationships, new specification opportunities, and reinforced visibility in the North American market.Visitors who were unable to attend the show can discover Neolith’s latest innovations at www.neolith.com # # #ABOUT NEOLITHFully believing in the idea that “the best thing about creating something is living it,” Neolith is the global leader in sintered stone. The pioneering architectural surface with superior technical characteristics made of all-natural raw materials, provides innovative and reliable indoor and outdoor solutions. All around the world, it has become an essential style element for any kitchen, bathroom, facade, floor, and even exclusive designer furnishings.The virtues of Neolith sintered stone combine next-generation technology and high functionality which, along with Neolith’s sustainable DNA, have led it to becoming one of the most environmentally friendly materials on the planet as it advocates sustainable beauty in all its collections to inspire new trends in architecture.The company is currently immersed in an expansion plan aimed at key geographic areas including North America, Australia, the UK, Europe, and China. All with the goal of continuing to lead in the creation of unique spaces and extraordinary experiences featuring sustainable functional design in more than 100 countries where it is present through direct distribution as well as an extensive sales and partner network.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.