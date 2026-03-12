Neolith Introduces Four New Products and Two New Finishes for 2026

Neolith, a global leader in sintered stones surfaces Neolith Colosseo kitchen island, backsplash and countertops (Top) | Neolith Toscano countertops and backsplash Neolith Nivola flooring and wall cladding (Top) | Neolith Pasadena flooring

Neolith's new Colosseo, Toscano, Nivola, and Pasadena strengthen a nature-inspired proposal where continuity, light, and material define the space.

These new releases strengthen Neolith’s ability to support a wide range of projects with current aesthetics and finishes that expand design resources.” — Andreas Manero, Neolith Group Marketing Director

MIAMI, FL, UNITED STATES, March 12, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Neolith , a global reference in sintered stone surfaces, unveils four new models and two finishes that broaden the aesthetic possibilities of its collection and bring fresh alternatives to contemporary architecture and interior design. With a focus on naturalness, warmth, and the quiet character of mineral-inspired materials, this selection has been conceived to meet today’s projects—where visual continuity, light, and material integrate with precision in every detail.The four models have been developed for wall cladding and flooring in a 6 mm thickness, a highly versatile format that streamlines installation while enabling greater design freedom. In addition, two of these models are also available in 12 mm, extending their use to kitchen and bathroom countertops—applications where the surface takes center stage and contributes to the overall spatial experience through both performance and aesthetics.In the words of Andreas Manero, Neolith Group Marketing Director: “These new releases strengthen Neolith’s ability to support a wide range of projects with current aesthetics and finishes that expand design resources. A selection that makes specification easier and offers versatile solutions that bring continuity, warmth, and balance to interior and exterior applications.”A PROPOSAL FOR PROJECTS SEEKING CONTINUITY AND WARMTHAmong the new releases, Neolith Colosseo reinterprets the timeless nobility of travertine through a contemporary, luminous, and well-balanced beige palette. With mineral depth and a serene character, it brings harmony and an elegant presence, naturally complementing architecture in both residential settings and contract projects. In 6 mm, it is ideal for continuous surfaces on walls and floors; in 12 mm, it delivers the same elegance for kitchen and bathroom countertops. Colosseo is available in the new Matt finish, a natural matte that softens light and enhances the nuances of its design.Neolith Toscano captures the essence of noble Italian stone and translates it into an on-trend range of earth tones and browns. Warm, enveloping, and rich in chromatic depth, it evokes Mediterranean landscapes and living matter, adding personality while maintaining balance. In 6 mm, it supports projects seeking a welcoming atmosphere through texture and color; in 12 mm, it carries the same identity into kitchen and bathroom countertops. Its Riverwashed finish heightens a softly eroded texture that reinforces the authenticity of the stone-inspired design.Neolith Nivola is inspired by Cloud Dancer, Pantone’s Color of the Year 2026: a warm off-white that illuminates with serenity and lends a more human feel to the space. At first glance, its apparent simplicity reveals subtle beige and gray undertones that soften light and add depth. In a 6 mm thickness, it becomes an ideal solution for projects looking to expand the perception of space and create visual continuity across contemporary interiors and exteriors. Neolith Nivola is available in the Matt finish, which reduces glare and allows its nuances to express themselves naturally.Completing the proposal is Neolith Pasadena, a contemporary interpretation of wood warmth in honey tones inspired by California light. Luminous and organic, its aesthetic brings visual comfort and a clean, refined reading—especially suited to 6 mm wall cladding and flooring in residential, hospitality, and retail spaces where sensory experience is key. Pasadena is available in the new Wood finish, featuring a relief inspired by the natural character of wood, designed to add movement, depth, and a more authentic presence.The Matt and Wood finishes round out this launch as two new textures designed to enrich material perception and broaden the collection’s aesthetic range. Matt offers a natural feel and understated elegance, positioned between Silk and Satin, with a surface that reduces reflections and enhances design depth. Wood, meanwhile, introduces a sensory dimension through a wood-inspired relief, conceived for projects where atmosphere and visual warmth define the character of the space.With this 2026 selection, Neolith expands its collection with designs and finishes aligned with current trends in architecture and interior design, offering a broader range of possibilities for residential and contract projects. An addition created to meet market needs with versatile, consistent solutions adapted to different styles and applications.For more information, visit www.neolith.com # # #ABOUT NEOLITHFully believing in the idea that “the best thing about creating something is living it,” Neolith is the global leader in sintered stone. The pioneering architectural surface with superior technical characteristics made of all-natural raw materials, provides innovative and reliable indoor and outdoor solutions. All around the world, it has become an essential style element for any kitchen, bathroom, facade, floor, and even exclusive designer furnishings.The virtues of Neolith sintered stone combine next-generation technology and high functionality which, along with Neolith’s sustainable DNA, have led it to becoming one of the most environmentally friendly materials on the planet as it advocates sustainable beauty in all its collections to inspire new trends in architecture.The company is currently immersed in an expansion plan aimed at key geographic areas including North America, Australia, the UK, Europe, and China. All with the goal of continuing to lead in the creation of unique spaces and extraordinary experiences featuring sustainable functional design in more than 100 countries where it is present through direct distribution as well as an extensive sales and partner network.

