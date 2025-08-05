Oregon Housing and Community Services invests $160 million in 740+ affordable homes across Oregon

Oregon Housing and Community Services (OHCS) is investing $160 million to support the construction or preservation of 10 rental housing developments, delivering more than 740 affordable homes to communities statewide. These developments represent a broad range of housing types–from manufactured homes to studio apartments and larger three- and four-bedroom family units.

“As we help families make the transition from sleeping on the streets to housing stability, we must also make sure working-class Oregonians can afford a home where they can build their lives, no matter their zip code,” Governor Kotek said. “These projects will go a long way to helping Oregonians afford to live where they work, in the communities that suit them best.”

“Housing is the foundation that makes it possible for the people of Oregon to thrive and live lives of their choosing. Under the governor’s leadership, we aim to create a boom in housing,” said Executive Director Andrea Bell.

The new housing units will serve a wide spectrum of residents, including seniors, young people transitioning out of foster care, Black, Indigenous, and People of Color, individuals leaving the criminal and juvenile justice system, and people experiencing homelessness.

The latest round of funding underscores the state’s ongoing efforts to address Oregon’s housing crisis by delivering inclusive and community-informed solutions. Projects are intentionally designed to prioritize communities disproportionately impacted by housing instability and ensure housing access to all.

These 10 developments include:

Rose Schnitzer Tower in Portland

Farmdale Apartments in Woodburn

Goose Hollow Lofts in Portland

Hillside Park Buildings D & E in Milwaukie

Olalla Meadows in Toledo

Phoenix Corner in Phoenix

Retro Electro in Salem

Sheridan Road Manufactured Home Community in Sheridan

The Coleman in Eugene

The Lucy in Eugene

Most of these developments are made possible by the Local Innovation and Fast Track (LIFT) program, a state initiative launched in 2015 that has helped create thousands of affordable rental and homeownership opportunities for low- and moderate-income Oregonians.