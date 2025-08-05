Big Win: Small Store

A small retailer in Columbus just made big Mississippi Lottery history.

69 Mart, named for the state highway it resides, nearly a stone’s throw from the Mississippi-Alabama state line, sold the record-breaking $1.2 million Mississippi Match 5 jackpot ticket for the June 4 drawing—the largest jackpot ever awarded in the game.

The lucky ticket was purchased by a frequent local customer, making the moment even more meaningful for Ghanshyam (Gary) Patel, manager of 69 Mart and other retailers across the region.

“We were thrilled when we found out,” Gary said. “It’s exciting for the winner, but also for our store and the whole community."

For selling the jackpot ticket, 69 Mart was presented with a $5,000 bonus, which was icing on the cake for Gary. Since becoming manager of 69 Mart, Gary has built a reputation for friendly service, loyal regulars—and now, lottery luck.

“It never gets old hearing you sold one of the big tickets, but to know we sold the biggest Match 5 ticket ever has created a lot of excitement,” said Gary.

The historic jackpot win has turned 69 Mart into a must-visit stop for lottery players, both local and out-of-town. Gary added, “We have a lot of Alabama players, and with this news, I think we’ll have even more.”

Mississippi Match 5 continues to grow in popularity thanks to its rolling jackpots and nightly drawings. The June 4 win solidifies the game’s place as a standout among Mississippi Lottery offerings and puts a spotlight on the retailers who help drive its success.

For Gary, it’s a moment of pride and motivation. “We’re grateful to be part of a win like this,” he said. “It keeps things exciting and keeps people coming back.”

With three major wins now under his belt, Gary’s stores are quickly becoming known as some of the luckiest places to play in Mississippi—and he’s perfectly fine with that.