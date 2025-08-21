September Games Bring Loads of Fun with Loaded Family 

Powerball’s Estimated Jackpot a Whopping $700 Million

JACKSON, MISS. – The Mississippi Lottery Corporation is kicking off Labor Day weekend with an early release of its September scratch-off games, The Loaded Family. Arriving in stores Friday, Aug. 29, ahead of the holiday, this lineup features tickets loaded with $100, $500 and $2,000 prizes.

$2 – $100 Loaded

Packed with $100 prizes, $100 Loaded offers multiple ways to win. Find a “MONEY ROLL” symbol to win instantly, or uncover a “2X” symbol to double your prize. Reveal the “$100 BURST” symbol, and you win $100 automatically.

$5 – $500 Loaded

With $500 prizes up for grabs, $500 Loaded is ready to deliver the fun. Find a “MONEY ROLL” symbol for an instant prize, reveal a “5X” symbol to multiply your prize by five, or reveal a “$500 BURST” to win $500 automatically.

$10 – $2,000 Loaded

Go for the big prize with $2,000 Loaded, a game packed with chances to win $2,000 instantly. Reveal a “MONEY ROLL” symbol to win the prize shown, uncover a “5X” or “10X” symbol to multiply your prize, or find the “$2,000 BURST” symbol to win $2,000 automatically.

These tickets are all eligible for 2nd Chance entry. Player can enter any non-winning tickets at mslottery.com/2nd-chance for another shot at winning the games’ top prizes.

Powerball Jackpot Rolls to $700 Million

The Powerball jackpot has climbed to its largest estimate in more than a year at an estimated $700 million with a cash value of $316.3 million for the Saturday, Aug. 23rd drawing. If hit, it would be the 11th largest Powerball jackpot win of all time. The last jackpot won was $204.5 million on a ticket purchased May 31, 2025, in California. So far, four Powerball jackpots have been won this year.

The Mississippi Lottery has had six $50,000 Powerball winners in the past month, with four out of the six multiplying their prizes to six figures by adding Power Play.

Powerball tickets are just $2, with Power Play available for $1 to multiply non-jackpot prizes. Add the $1 Double Play option for a chance at a second drawing with a $10 million jackpot. Purchase tickets now at any Mississippi authorized retailer prior to the Saturday night drawing at 9:59 p.m.

Jackpot Update

Tonight’s Mega Millions jackpot is an estimated $234 million with an estimated cash value of $105.1 million. Wednesday’s Lotto America jackpot is an estimated $2.3 million with a cash value of $1.03. Tonight’s Mississippi Match 5 jackpot is $237,000.

