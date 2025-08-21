September Games Bring Loads of Fun with Loaded Family
Powerball’s Estimated Jackpot a Whopping $700 Million
JACKSON, MISS. – The Mississippi Lottery Corporation is kicking off Labor Day weekend with an early release of its September scratch-off games, The Loaded Family. Arriving in stores Friday, Aug. 29, ahead of the holiday, this lineup features tickets loaded with $100, $500 and $2,000 prizes.
$2 – $100 Loaded
Packed with $100 prizes, $100 Loaded offers multiple ways to win. Find a “MONEY ROLL” symbol to win instantly, or uncover a “2X” symbol to double your prize. Reveal the “$100 BURST” symbol, and you win $100 automatically.
$5 – $500 Loaded
With $500 prizes up for grabs, $500 Loaded is ready to deliver the fun. Find a “MONEY ROLL” symbol for an instant prize, reveal a “5X” symbol to multiply your prize by five, or reveal a “$500 BURST” to win $500 automatically.
$10 – $2,000 Loaded
Go for the big prize with $2,000 Loaded, a game packed with chances to win $2,000 instantly. Reveal a “MONEY ROLL” symbol to win the prize shown, uncover a “5X” or “10X” symbol to multiply your prize, or find the “$2,000 BURST” symbol to win $2,000 automatically.
These tickets are all eligible for 2nd Chance entry. Player can enter any non-winning tickets at mslottery.com/2nd-chance for another shot at winning the games’ top prizes.
Powerball Jackpot Rolls to $700 Million
The Powerball jackpot has climbed to its largest estimate in more than a year at an estimated $700 million with a cash value of $316.3 million for the Saturday, Aug. 23rd drawing. If hit, it would be the 11th largest Powerball jackpot win of all time. The last jackpot won was $204.5 million on a ticket purchased May 31, 2025, in California. So far, four Powerball jackpots have been won this year.
The Mississippi Lottery has had six $50,000 Powerball winners in the past month, with four out of the six multiplying their prizes to six figures by adding Power Play.
Powerball tickets are just $2, with Power Play available for $1 to multiply non-jackpot prizes. Add the $1 Double Play option for a chance at a second drawing with a $10 million jackpot. Purchase tickets now at any Mississippi authorized retailer prior to the Saturday night drawing at 9:59 p.m.
Jackpot Update
Tonight’s Mega Millions jackpot is an estimated $234 million with an estimated cash value of $105.1 million. Wednesday’s Lotto America jackpot is an estimated $2.3 million with a cash value of $1.03. Tonight’s Mississippi Match 5 jackpot is $237,000.
8/21/25
Legal Disclaimer:
EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.