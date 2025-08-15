Powerball Rolls to $565 Million After Another Mississippi Power Play Win

The Powerball jackpot has surged to an estimated $565 million with a cash value of $258.8 million for the Saturday, Aug. 16 drawing, and Mississippi players are cashing in along the way by purchasing the $1 Power Play add-on.

In just the past 30 days, five Mississippi Lottery players have each won $50,000 by matching four white balls plus the red Powerball. Even more impressive, four out of those five boosted their winnings by purchasing the $1 Power Play® option, multiplying their prizes up for even bigger payouts.

The latest big win came from a ticket sold at Carthage Junction in Carthage, where a lucky player’s $50,000 prize tripled to $150,000 thanks to a 3X Power Play multiplier.

Powerball tickets are just $2, with Power Play available for $1 to multiply non-jackpot prizes. Add the $1 Double Play®option for a second chance to win. Get your tickets before the 9:00 p.m. deadline Saturday at any licensed retailer, find yours at mslottery.com.