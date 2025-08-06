myPlace Health Expands Integrated Senior Care Model to South L.A. with Second PACE Center

The new state-of-the-art care center expands access to compassionate, community-based care for older adults with complex health needs, marking a major milestone in myPlace Health’s mission to reimagine aging in underserved communities

LONG BEACH, CA, UNITED STATES, August 6, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- In a region where many older adults struggle to access high-quality care, myPlace Health (myPlace), a SCAN Group organization that delivers care through the Program of All-Inclusive Care for the Elderly (PACE) model, announces the opening of its second care center serving the South Los Angeles area.Located in Compton, California, the new 33,000-square-foot facility will offer comprehensive, low- or no-cost medical, social, and in-home services to seniors with complex needs—supporting independence, dignity, and improved health outcomes.“myPlace’s expansion reflects SCAN’s deep commitment to drastically improve care that keeps seniors healthy and independent, especially in historically underserved communities,” said Dr. Sachin H. Jain, CEO of SCAN Group. “We believe the PACE model is the future of senior care: accessible, integrated, person-centered, and rooted in the community.”The new location will serve as a resource for older adults across the South Los Angeles area who have complex healthcare needs and often face the difficult choice of moving into a nursing home or institutional care setting. myPlace’s PACE integrates medical care, social services, and in-home support to keep seniors living safely in the community as long as possible. All services are provided at low or no cost to participants 55 and older who are eligible for Medi-Cal or both Medi-Cal and Medicare.“I’m proud to welcome myPlace Health to our community and celebrate its commitment to serving seniors with dignity and care,” said Emma Sharif, Mayor of Compton. “This new center will make a meaningful difference by providing comprehensive, life-enhancing services right here in Compton.”Founded in 2021, myPlace launched its first care center in early 2024 near Downtown Los Angeles with a service area of 95 surrounding zip codes. Its second care center, located at 420 S Long Beach Blvd in Compton, will serve 60 surrounding zip codes across South Los Angeles.“We’re deeply grateful for the opportunity to serve communities across South Los Angeles, where too many older adults in need have long lacked access to the care they deserve,” said Robbie Pottharst, CEO of myPlace Health. “We’re proud to stand alongside South LA’s older adults, their families, and community-based organizations as a trusted partner that supports independence, honors dignity, and helps people thrive in the communities they love and the homes they cherish.”As a value-based, integrated payer-provider, myPlace Health partners with community organizations to improve outcomes for frail and disabled older adults who are often overlooked by traditional healthcare systems.“On behalf of half a million people in California’s 65th Assembly District I have the privilege of representing, we extend our warm welcome to the myPlace Health team as it opens its newest PACE center in the heart of Compton,” said Assemblymember Mike A. Gipson (D-Carson). “Whenever organizations like SCAN Group take an interest in improving health access for our communities, I know that the effect is profound: seniors are empowered to thrive, jobs are created, and people understand that we have a bright future in partnership with community organizations of all kinds. I’m happy to see this exciting day for older adults, and for everyone in South LA.”To learn more or to find out if you or someone you care for qualifies for myPlace Health, visit www.myplacehealth.com About myPlace HealthmyPlace Health, an affiliate of SCAN Group, is an integrated care delivery organization that specializes in serving vulnerable older adults who wish to live in their homes and communities for as long as safely possible. myPlace Health delivers comprehensive health coverage, services, and support through the PACE (Program for All-Inclusive Care for the Elderly) model and operates as a value-based provider working in partnership with health plans and community-based organizations. To learn more, visit www.myplacehealth.com About SCAN GroupSCAN Group is a mission-driven not-for-profit organization dedicated to tackling some of the biggest issues in healthcare for older adults, including chronic illness, access to care, homelessness, inequities, and loneliness. SCAN Group’s Medicare Advantage affiliate, SCAN Health Plan, is one of the nation’s foremost not-for-profit Medicare Advantage plans and serves over 300,000 members in California, Arizona, Nevada, Texas, and New Mexico. Independence at Home, a SCAN Health Plan community service, provides vitally needed services and support to seniors and their caregivers. Since 2020, SCAN has launched four mission-aligned medical groups, including Healthcare in Action, Welcome Health, Homebase Medical and myPlace Health, each of which focuses on meeting the needs of older adults. SCAN’s care delivery affiliates collectively serve more than 30,000 members. To learn more, visit www.thescangroup.org

