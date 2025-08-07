10ZiG® Technology Thin & Zero Clients Now Certified for Omnissa Horizon 2503

10ZiG is Rolling out Omnissa Horizon 8 2503 Certifications for its Modernized Thin & Zero Client Endpoint Hardware Product Line of Traditional, Mobile, and All-in-One Form Factors.

PHOENIX, AZ, UNITED STATES, August 7, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The latest updates of certifications and validations at 10ZiG include the essential 10ZiG Omnissa Horizon 8 2503 rollout, most recently achieved on the 10ZiG 4600q Thin & Zero Client Series, to begin with. Attributed to 10ZiG’s nimble in-house Research & Development Group which enables truly unique product excellence via responsive turnaround software updates and enhancements, this is just the first series of a full-service product lineup including traditional, mobile, and all-in-one form factors to be certified, with more following.With security, access, performance, and simplified management for virtual desktop and applications as the main focuses for Horizon Version 2503, the 10ZiG Omnissa ecosystem is fully in line with these goals and rushed to adopt new competencies including features and enhancements across Horizon, Dynamic Environment Manager (DEM), and App Volumes, as well as key improvements like built-in monitoring capabilities for Unified Access Gateways (UAGs) and Connection Servers, enhanced bandwidth optimization for Linux clients, and simplified remote access with dynamic user assignment. Released as an Extended Service Branch (ESB), Horizon 8 2503 also introduces a new Express Onboarding feature for faster deployments in Horizon Cloud Service next-gen.10ZiG R&D is rolling out the product-wide Omnissa V2503 Certification as part of its Single Vendor Hardware & Software Vendor Strategy and Omnissa Alliance Partnership, focusing on informing customers of such updates, preventing possible missed deployment deadlines, and from being stuck in old VDI environments. 10ZiG closely follows the release roadmaps of leading VDI providers and can also deliver support for oday’s key communication platforms like Microsoft Team, Zoom, as well as DEX (Digital Employee Experience), Security Agents, and more.10ZiG CTO Kevin Greenway, “We’re thrilled to receive the first of many Omnissa Horizon 2503 certifications, starting with our 4600q Series and soon to expand across our entire client hardware and software ecosystem. Mutual Omnissa Horizon customers can enjoy the latest feature set provided by the Horizon 2503 client, whether on-premises or Horizon Cloud, all knowing it’s certified as part of the fantastic Omnissa Horizon Ready program!”To learn more about the Omnissa/10ZiG Partnership, and also how do deal with upcoming Windows EOL deadline, please visit here for webinar sign-up > Future-Proof Your Workspace: Navigating Windows 10 End of Life with 10ZiG and OmnissaAbout 10ZiG Technology10ZiG Technology is a leading Thin & Zero Client hardware and software provider delivering a modernized and secure user experience for VDI, DaaS, or Web-based environments. With 20+ years in the Thin Client endpoint market, no-hassle repurposing software, and easy-to-use free management, 10ZiG is the perfect Single-Vendor Strategy. With local support included and a wide range of TAA Compliant options from traditional desktop form factor, Thin Client laptops, and All-In-Ones, along with an array of unique features including Fiber, Wireless support, quad screen, and more, 10ZiG is the secure, managed solution for today’s diverse IT requirements. Our ever-growing 10ZiG ecosystem of technology partners helps keep 10ZiG product cutting-edge and flexible by incorporating leading connection brokers like Omnissa, Microsoft, Citrix, and more. Find your solution at www.10zig.com Corporate Headquarters, US10ZiG Technology Inc.2043 West Lone Cactus DrivePhoenix, AZ 85027, USAP. +1 (866) 865-5250 | Email: info@10ZiG.com | Web: www.10ZiG.com EMEA Headquarters10ZiG Technology Ltd.7 Highcliffe RoadLeicester LE5 1TY, UKP. +44 (0) 116 2148650 | Email: info@10ZiG.eu | Web: www.10ZiG.com

