Ona Skincare Expands Staff and Wellness Offerings at Newly Renovated East Nashville Location

NASHVILLE, TN, UNITED STATES, August 12, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Ona Skincare is proud to announce the addition of Grace Brenner, MSN, FNP-BC, to its growing team of wellness professionals. With a deep background in primary care and women’s health, Brenner joins Ona as a board-certified Nurse Practitioner and Wellness Specialist. Her arrival marks a significant expansion in the clinic’s services, including the launch of Hormone Replacement Therapy (HRT), IV Therapy and more — offering a whole-body approach to wellness, health and beauty.Ona Skincare was founded by Melissa Thal Rhodes, MSN, APRN, CANS, a board-certified Adult Nurse Practitioner with over two decades of clinical experience. At Ona Skincare, Rhodes leads a results-driven, patient-centered approach to skin health, aesthetics and wellness. Her background working alongside a plastic surgeon sharpened her skills in advanced cosmetic procedures and fuels her passion for delivering natural, transformative outcomes.“Our clients are increasingly looking for comprehensive, personalized care that goes beyond skin deep,” said Melissa Thal Rhodes. “With Grace on board, we’re now able to expand our HRT support for women navigating perimenopause and menopause, alongside other treatments that support energy, metabolism and longevity. We are thrilled to expand our services at both locations, Belle Meade and our newly renovated East Nashville location.”New Wellness Services Now Available:- Hormone Replacement Therapy (HRT): Designed for women in perimenopause or menopause, this bioidentical hormone therapy supports mood, energy, libido and overall vitality.- IV Therapy: Customized for your overall health to restore hydration, boost immunity and fight fatigue with nutrient-rich IV drips now available at both locations including NAD+ Therapy (Niagen), a form of vitamin B3 that helps boost NAD+ – a vital molecule for energy, brain function and healthy aging.These services are part of Ona Skincare’s growing commitment to integrative wellness — offering clients medical-grade solutions in a warm, spa-like setting. In addition to these exciting service expansions, Ona has also completed a full renovation of its East Nashville location. The refreshed space features a calming, modern aesthetic designed to reflect the clinic’s holistic philosophy, creating an environment where clients feel as good as they look.With this expansion of services, Ona Skincare continues to raise the bar in beauty and health care, offering cutting-edge treatments in a setting that feels both luxurious and approachable.To learn more or schedule a consultation, call their office at 615-810-8785 or visit www.OnaSkin.com About Ona Skincare:Ona Skincare is a premier aesthetic and wellness clinic in Nashville, TN, offering personalized care in skincare, injectables, laser treatments, hormone therapy, and holistic wellness. With locations in Belle Meade and East Nashville, Ona combines science-backed treatments with an individualized approach to beauty and health.About Our Founder: Melissa Thal Rhodes, MSN, APRN, CANSMelissa Thal Rhodes is a board-certified Adult Nurse Practitioner with over two decades of clinical experience. After working as a Registered Nurse in both surgical and ICU settings she earned her Master of Science in Nursing from the University of Alabama at Birmingham in 2018.At Ona Skincare, Melissa leads a results-driven, patient-centered approach to skin health, aesthetics, and wellness. Her background working alongside a plastic surgeon sharpened her skills in advanced cosmetic procedures and fuels her passion for delivering natural, transformative outcomes.See full press release here: https://conta.cc/3J4yVea Ona SkincareEast Nashville: 1013 Fatherland Street, Suite 1, Nashville, TN 37206Belle Meade: 6592 TN-100, Suite 1, Nashville, TN 37205615-810-8785 | www.OnaSkin.com

