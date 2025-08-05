Florida Highway Patrol Rescues Kidnapped Infant from Armed Fleeing Suspect

August 5, 2025

~ The suspect was stopped via PIT maneuver ~

Bristol, Fla. – On August 3, 2025, at approximately 4:00 p.m., the Florida Highway Patrol (FHP) was alerted to a kidnapping suspect traveling along US 319 in Wakulla County. The suspect, identified as Maurtez Rashaad Edwards, was wanted out of Georgia for the aggravated kidnapping of his 2-month-old child.

At 4:35 p.m., Trooper Norris and deputies from the Liberty County Sheriff’s Office (LCSO) responded to a new alert indicating the suspect’s vehicle was traveling westbound on SR 20 and SR 267 in Leon County, heading toward Liberty County. When FHP and LCSO units attempted a traffic stop, the suspect refused to comply and accelerated, initiating a dangerous pursuit.

Trooper Norris led the pursuit and, when conditions allowed, attempted a PIT maneuver to stop the vehicle. The suspect maintained control and reversed direction, heading east on SR 20. Despite two additional PIT attempts, the suspect continued to drive erratically, brake-checking officers and varying his speed.

As the pursuit entered Gadsden County, it became clear that Edwards was not only wanted for kidnapping but was actively kidnapping his infant child, displaying no regard for his child’s safety while reaching speeds of up to 92 miles per hour.

With continued coordination between FHP, LCSO, and Gadsden County Sheriff’s Office (GCSO) units—and with Trooper Myers joining the pursuit—a final PIT maneuver was successfully and safely executed by Myers. When the suspect attempted to flee the vehicle, LCSO deputies quickly intervened. Edwards then retrieved an AR-15 rifle hidden in the vehicle and placed the barrel under his chin. After a brief struggle, LCSO deputies safely disarmed him.

Edwards then abandoned his child and fled on foot into a wooded area, where he was swiftly apprehended by Trooper Sanders and LCSO deputies.

During the arrest, Trooper Norris located the abducted infant, safely secured in a car seat carrier, with no signs of injury. Family members were notified and traveled to a hospital in Gadsden County, where the infant was reunited with his mother and grandmother.

“Our mission is to serve and protect the people of Florida, and this successful operation highlights what’s possible when state and local agencies work together,” said Dave Kerner, Executive Director of the Florida Department of Highway Safety and Motor Vehicles. “I commend everyone involved for their professionalism and commitment to public safety.” “This incident highlights how important it is for the motoring public to stay alert to their surroundings and assist law enforcement,” said Gary Howze, Colonel of the Florida Highway Patrol. “It demonstrates how Florida law enforcement work together as resource multipliers in our commitment to helping those in harm’s way, pursuing justice and holding criminals accountable.” “This was outstanding cooperation between multiple agencies,” said Liberty County Sheriff Dusty Arnold. “I can’t say enough about the Florida Highway Patrol and the deputies and dispatchers here at the Liberty County Sheriff’s Office for their hard work.”

Maurtez Rashaad Edwards, 23, of Macon, Georgia, was booked into the Liberty County Jail and charged with:

Fleeing/Elude while Disregard of Safety to Persons or Property (F.S. 316.1935.3a)

Aggravated Assault on Officer (F.S. 784.07.2c)

Aggravated Battery on Officer (F.S. 784.07.2d)

Cruelty Toward Child Without Great Bodily Harm (F.S. 827.03.2c)

Kidnap Minor Confined Child Under 13 Years of Age Without Consent of Parent (F.S 787.01.1b)

Use/Display Firearm During Commission of a Felony (F.S. 790.07.2)

