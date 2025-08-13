VETCOMM US CEO Kate Monroe Visits Injured Air Force Reservist, Twin Daughters After Devastating Car Crash

Veronica Chacon (left) and Kate Monroe (right) Veronica Chacon Veronica Chacon (middle) and her twin daughters Veronica Chacon (left) and Kate Monroe (right)

This touching visit exemplifies VETCOMM US’s mission to support and advocate for veterans, even during life's most difficult chapters.

Veronica represents the very best of our military—dedicated, selfless and strong.” — VETCOMM US CEO Kate Monroe

SAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES, August 13, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Kate Monroe, VETCOMM US CEO and Marine Corps veteran, visited Air Force reservist Veronica Chacon at her home to hear her story firsthand and to offer support following a debilitating car crash in San Diego that left her and her twin daughters severely injured.Chacon shared with Monroe that she was dropping her six-year-old daughters off at their father’s house before reporting for duty when an uninsured 18-year-old driver crashed into them. With tears in her eyes, she told the story of losing consciousness, pleading with strangers to get her daughters out of the backseats and being taken to separate hospitals.“In that moment, I don’t even remember the air bags going off,” she said. “Everything was smashed, and I couldn’t even open the door. It’s like being underwater.”The crash left Chacon with two broken legs, while her daughters suffered from internal bleeding, a dislocated shoulder, a broken nose and other serious injuries. She said, “My last doctor told me the cold hard truth: my bones are shattered, there is no cartilage and walking will be very difficult.”She also fears that her time in the Air Force has come to an abrupt end, now that she is facing a long road to recovery. It’s a story that Monroe knows all too well, as her own career in the Marine Corps was cut short due to a serious in-service injury.While Chacon and her daughters are all recovering at home now, she is confined to a wheelchair, preventing her from caring for and supporting her daughters during this stressful time. Though, she says that her military training is helping her stay strong.Monroe, a dedicated veteran advocate, initially heard about Chacon’s crash through a mutual friend and wanted to personally pay her a visit to provide support. She and her team brought Chacon a basket full of toys for her daughters and items to make life a little easier while she recovers.“Personally, I do everything on my own…it’s very heartwarming…everyone coming to help,” Chacon said.After Monroe learned that members of Chacon’s unit had started a fundraiser to help her cover the medical bills from the crash, she felt it in her heart to cover the remaining balance.“Nobody matters more to me than our veterans and those who need our help,” Monroe said before saying a prayer over Chacon and her family.VETCOMM US’s support for Chacon and her daughters won’t end here. Monroe and her team will be hiring child care assistance for Chacon and helping her get started on a VA disability claim. While Monroe is assisting her financially, Chacon’s fundraiser will remain active for anyone who would like to support her and her daughters during this difficult time.Monroe’s visit further exemplifies VETCOMM US’s mission to support and advocate for all veterans, whether that be through disability claim assistance, financial aid or simply showing up in moments of need. As Chacon and her daughters begin their tough road to recovery, efforts like these remind them that they’re not alone. Her story is a touching reminder of how kindness and connection make all the difference, especially during life’s hardest chapters.VETCOMM US is a veteran-first organization specializing in comprehensive Department of Veterans Affairs (VA) disability claim support services, offering step-by-step guidance, educational courses and hands-on assistance to help veterans secure the benefits they are owed. VETCOMM US's claim specialists help veterans draft, file and respond to VA claims, maximizing the chances of a favorable outcome. With a dedicated in-house call center and a team trained to address veterans' unique needs, VETCOMM US ensures continuous, personalized support throughout the entire VA claims process and beyond, empowering veterans to confidently access the compensation and benefits they are owed from their service.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.