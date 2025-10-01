VetComm CEO Kate Monroe Urges Lawmakers to Exclude Veterans’ Services from Government Shutdowns

VetComm CEO Kate Monroe Stop Waiting. Start Rating

Government shutdowns intensify the anxiety veterans already face every day, turning political gridlock into a direct attack on their health and stability.

Every time the government shuts down, veterans are forced to pay the price for political dysfunction.” — VetComm CEO Kate Monroe

SAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES, October 1, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- As the nation faces another government shutdown, VetComm CEO Kate Monroe is urging Congress to take action to permanently safeguard veterans’ hard-earned services from future political gridlock.When Washington stalls, veterans get caught in the fallout. During a shutdown, essential VA operations slow and critical benefits risk being delayed, leaving millions of veterans uncertain about whether they will receive the support they depend on to pay their bills, afford medication and care for their families.Every shutdown has sweeping consequences for veterans:Veterans who serve as government employees, including VA staff who process disability claims and assist veterans every day, are forced to work without pay, alongside troops, firefighters, TSA agents and other federal workers.Veterans’ disability and pension claims slow down or are delayed, leaving men and women who rely on these payments in limbo. Claim backlogs increase, and vital programs, such as those supporting homeless veterans and veteran families, come to a halt.Shutdowns jeopardize broader support systems veterans depend on, including low-income rental assistance and community health centers that provide affordable medical care. These essential safety nets are put at risk when funding lapses.The uncertainty of a shutdown amplifies the anxiety many veterans already deal with, especially those living paycheck to paycheck or managing service-connected health issues. While lawmakers argue, veterans suffer from both the financial and emotional burden."Veterans answered the call without hesitation," added Monroe. "It’s time for Congress to ensure their benefits and care are never held hostage to budget fights or partisan conflict. Anything less is a betrayal of their service."Monroe is calling on leaders in Congress to act decisively: pass legislation that permanently shields VA disability claims processing and veterans’ support programs from shutdowns. Veterans’ livelihoods should never be tied to political gridlock.About VetComm:VetComm is a veteran-first organization specializing in Department of Veterans Affairs disability claim support services. The company offers step-by-step guidance, educational courses and hands-on assistance to help veterans secure the benefits they are owed. VetComm’s claims advocates assist veterans in drafting, filing and responding to VA claims, maximizing the chances of a favorable outcome. With a dedicated in-house call center and a team trained to meet veterans’ unique needs, VetComm provides ongoing, personalized support throughout the VA claims process, empowering veterans to access the benefits they earned through their service.

