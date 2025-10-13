VetComm Launches Groundbreaking Initiative to Help Veterans with Other-Than-Honorable Discharges Access Compensation

Stop Waiting. Start Rating

VetComm’s 'No Veteran Left Behind' Initiative Empowers Veterans with Other-Than-Honorable Discharges to Secure Earned Benefits

Every veteran is a veteran to VetComm.” — VetComm CEO Kate Monroe

SAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES, October 13, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- VetComm, the nation’s leading advocate helping veterans recover the benefits they earned, is announcing a major new initiative dedicated to assisting veterans with Other Than Honorable (OTH) discharges in obtaining the compensation and recognition they deserve.For decades, many of America’s service members have fallen through the cracks—men and women who served their country but were left without access to benefits or support due to administrative or disciplinary separations. VetComm’s new campaign, “No Veteran Left Behind,” will provide specialized education, claim assistance and personalized advocacy to help these veterans tell their stories, fight for justice and restore their dignity.“The character of your discharge should never erase the character of your service," said Kate Monroe, CEO of VetComm. "Too many veterans were written off because of trauma, misunderstanding or the invisible wounds of war. We are changing that.”According to recent estimates , there are more than 500,000 veterans in the U.S. with OTH discharges, including over 100,000 who served since the 9/11 era. One such veteran is Ben Frandsen, CEO of The Ben Free Project, who came to VetComm after struggling for years with the stigma and barriers of an OTH discharge. Thanks to VetComm’s advocacy, Frandsen was awarded a 70% VA disability rating.“Thanks to Kate Monroe, who has a heart for service members that have been set aside by traumas leading to behaviors the military now recognizes may stem from PTSD, people like me can finally get help we can afford,” said Frandsen. “I recommend all OTH veterans use VetComm. They understand, they care and they fight for you.”The initiative will connect OTH veterans with dedicated case teams who understand the complexities of discharge status, service-related trauma and how to pursue rightful compensation. VetComm will also work alongside legal and policy partners to advocate for broader reform and recognition for this often-overlooked group.Through this effort, VetComm continues its mission to ensure that every veteran’s story is heard—and that no one who wore the uniform is left behind.Veterans seeking help through the “No Veteran Left Behind” initiative can learn more or apply for assistance at www.vetcomm.us About VetComm:Founded by Marine Corps veteran and CEO Kate Monroe, VetComm is a veteran-owned and operated organization committed to helping America’s heroes access the benefits they earned through service. With thousands of successful claims and a mission rooted in compassion and advocacy, VetComm is changing how veterans navigate the VA system—one story at a time.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.