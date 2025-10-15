VetComm CEO and Marine Corps Veteran Kate Monroe Honors Her Master Sergeant at Annual Service & Sacrifice Military Gala

Kate Monroe, CEO of VetComm and U.S. Marine Corps veteran, with her former Master Sergeant, Dallas Rogers (Ret.). Stop Waiting. Start Rating

Kate Monroe presents the 'Marine Corps Valor and Service Award' to her former Master Sergeant, Dallas Rogers (Ret.), at the 2025 Service & Sacrifice Gala.

The Service & Sacrifice Gala is a powerful reminder that our duty to serve doesn’t end when the uniform comes off.” — VetComm CEO Kate Monroe

SAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES, October 15, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Kate Monroe , CEO of VetComm and a proud U.S. Marine Corps veteran, honored her former Master Sergeant, Dallas Rogers (Ret.), with the "Marine Corps Valor and Service Award" at this year’s Annual Service & Sacrifice Military Gala, held at Sycuan Resort in San Diego, California.The event, sponsored in part by VetComm, brought together San Diego County officials, distinguished veterans and notable organizations united in their mission to support America’s heroes. Monroe, who attended the gala in 2024, returned this year not only as an honored guest but also as a sponsor. She took the stage to present the "Marine Corps Valor and Service Award" to her mentor and personal hero, Rogers, honoring him as the foundation of her strength—the guiding force whose influence continues to shape her leadership and echo through every veteran she now serves.“This man right here pattern-interrupted my entire life,” said Monroe during her tribute. “He is the hero’s shoulders that I stand on now to be able to arrive violently on behalf of other people—because he was willing to provide cover protection for me so that I could provide protection for you. I will never forget you—and I love you so much.”During her remarks, Monroe reflected on her time as a young Marine and shared how Rogers’ leadership helped guide her through challenges that shaped her into the leader she is today. She continues to honor that legacy through her work advocating for veterans’ rights and raising awareness about the struggles facing the veteran community.Monroe and her organization, VetComm, were recognized with the "Saluting Your Dedication to Those Who Serve You Award," honoring their ongoing efforts to empower and uplift veterans across the country. The gala also highlighted other outstanding organizations making a difference in veterans’ lives, showcasing the community’s collective impact and shared dedication to supporting those who have served our country.Through its ongoing partnerships and community involvement, VetComm continues to strengthen its mission of helping veterans access the benefits they’ve earned. By combining advocacy, education and compassion, the organization is transforming how veterans navigate the VA system and inspiring a nationwide movement to better serve those who served.About VetComm US:Founded by Marine Corps veteran and CEO Kate Monroe, VetComm is a veteran-owned organization committed to helping our nation’s veterans access the benefits they have earned. With thousands of successful claims and a growing national presence, VetComm empowers veterans to navigate the VA system with confidence—turning advocacy into action and service into lasting impact.Media Contact:

Kate Monroe Honors Master Sergeant Dallas Rogers at 2024 Service & Sacrifice Gala

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.