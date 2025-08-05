Live Online 40-Hour Domestic Violence Counselor Training – August 2025

Get certified as a domestic violence counselor through a live, court-approved 40-hour training hosted by La Mesa Counseling, streaming August 14–23, 2025.

As clinical director, I’m passionate about equipping professionals with the tools they need to support survivors and foster lasting change.” — Dr. Julie Hayden

LA MESA, CA, UNITED STATES, August 5, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- La Mesa Counseling, provider of the San Diego Domestic Violence Recovery Program (San Diego DVRP), will host a 40-Hour Domestic Violence Counselor Training via live stream this August.

This California-compliant training is designed for individuals seeking certification to facilitate domestic violence intervention programs. Participants will successfully complete the mandated initial 40-hour basic training as required under California Penal Code §1203.098.

Training Details:

Dates: August 14–16 (Thu–Sat) & August 22–23 (Fri–Sat)

Time: 8:30 AM to 5:30 PM PT

Format: Live-streamed (no in-person attendance required)

Cost: $500 per person (Group rate available for 4+ attendees)

Topics include trauma-informed care, the cycle of abuse, legal responsibilities, and culturally competent advocacy. Participants will leave prepared to serve in domestic violence shelters, nonprofits, and counseling centers.

Register Now:

www.dvcounselortraining.net/40dv

About La Mesa Counseling / San Diego DVRP

La Mesa Counseling operates San Diego DVRP, a state-certified program offering court-approved domestic violence recovery classes for both mandated and voluntary participants. The program serves all of San Diego County and emphasizes accessibility, professionalism, and discretion.

Visit www.sandiegodvrp.com or call (760) 303-4181 for more information.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.