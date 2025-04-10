Rhombus University Renews CCAPP Approval Through 2028

Dr. Julie Hayden, Chief Academic Officer of Rhombus University

Rhombus University’s renewed CCAPP approval affirms its leadership in addiction counseling and behavioral health education.

LA MESA, CA, UNITED STATES, April 10, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Rhombus University is proud to announce the renewal of its approval by the California Consortium of Addiction Programs and Professionals (CCAPP) as a certified School for Alcohol and Drug Counselor education. This renewed approval is valid through March 30, 2028, reinforcing Rhombus University’s unwavering commitment to excellence in addiction counseling and behavioral health education.

As a CCAPP-approved school, Rhombus University continues to meet the highest standards of curriculum quality and professional preparation. Through this approval, students are eligible to pursue certification as Alcohol and Drug Counselors. Non-degree students are eligible to take the CCAPP-approved courses in pursuit of this certification. In addition to these courses, a student wishing to pursue licensure within the state of California would need to complete the full MACP degree program.

“This renewed approval from CCAPP confirms the strength and integrity of our addiction counseling programs,” said Dr. Julie Hayden, Chief Academic Officer of Rhombus University. “We remain deeply committed to equipping future counselors with the clinical knowledge, ethical foundation, and practical tools they need to make a lasting impact.”

Rhombus University offers a graduate-level, accredited program in counseling psychology, specifically tailored to meet the needs of professionals pursuing licensure and certification in California. The CCAPP designation empowers students to enter the workforce with credentials recognized across the behavioral health and recovery field.

To learn more about CCAPP-approved and licensure-track programs at Rhombus University, visit https://rhombusuniversity.com.

About Rhombus University

Rhombus University is a faith-based, accredited graduate school that specializes in mental health, counseling, and addiction studies. With a mission to restore communities through transformative education, Rhombus University prepares students to lead with compassion, competence, and integrity in diverse clinical settings.

