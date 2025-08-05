Rhombus University Celebrates 2025 Graduates with Online Commencement Ceremony

Rhombus University honors counseling psychology graduates during a heartfelt online commencement, recognizing student achievement and resilience.

LA MESA, CA, UNITED STATES, August 5, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Rhombus University proudly celebrated the accomplishments of its graduating students during a virtual commencement ceremony held on Saturday, June 7, 2025. The online event brought together faculty, students, family, and friends from across the country to honor the latest cohort of graduates earning their Master of Arts in Counseling Psychology.

The commencement recognized the remarkable journey of students who have completed a rigorous, graduate-level counseling program—delivered entirely online with weekly live-streamed classes. The ceremony highlighted each graduate’s academic dedication, personal resilience, and unwavering commitment to making a meaningful difference in their communities.

Our graduates have shown exceptional character and perseverance, said Dr. Julie Hayden, Chief Academic Officer of Rhombus University. They are well-prepared to step into the world as compassionate counselors and leaders in the mental health field.

A special congratulations was extended to Michelle Wurangian and Alex Lam, who were celebrated for their academic success and the lasting impact they are poised to make in the field of counseling.

Rhombus University’s fully accredited online degree programs are designed to equip students for licensure in California and beyond. The Master of Arts in Counseling Psychology program includes live instruction, interactive coursework, and faculty mentorship—delivered in a flexible format that supports working adults and nontraditional students.

To learn more about Rhombus University and its graduate programs in counseling, visit https://www.rhombusuniversity.edu.

About Rhombus University

Rhombus University is a faith-based, accredited graduate school located in La Mesa, California. Specializing in mental health, addiction studies, and counseling education, Rhombus prepares students to serve with compassion, competence, and integrity through transformative, online learning experiences.

