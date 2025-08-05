First-of-Its-Kind RTL Performance Dashboard to Bring Unprecedented Clarity to the Private Lending Market

RTL Performance Dashboard - The First of It's Kind

First-of-Its-Kind RTL Performance Dashboard Brings Clarity to the Private Lending Market, launched by Analytics Logics, Liquid Logics, and Adige Advisory

LEE'S SUMMIT, MO, UNITED STATES, August 5, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- In a strategic partnership, Analytics Logics Liquid Logics , and Adige Advisory have launched the RTL Performance Dashboard — a first-of-its-kind tool that brings real-time visibility and standardized benchmarking of loan performance to the residential transition loan (RTL) sector.Powered by historical performance data on more than $40 billion in loans from over 300 private lenders dating back to 2014, this groundbreaking platform enables private lenders, institutional investors, and warehouse providers to analyze and compare portfolio performance across key credit risk factors, including property type, geography, and loan structure.“This is a transformational moment for the RTL space,” said Alex Kaddah, Founder of Analytics Logics. “With the RTL Performance Dashboard, we are delivering the first standardized reporting tool built specifically for the needs of capital markets participants in private lending. Our mission is to help business leaders make informed decisions using accurate, real-time data.”“As RTL moves into the institutional spotlight, performance data is essential,” said Aleksandra Simanovsky, Founder of Adige Advisory. “We built the RTL Performance Dashboard to enable lenders and investors to identify emerging market risks, benchmark performance, and demonstrate relative platform strength with hard market data and not just anecdotes.”Industry-Driven Technology Built for Performance and TransparencyThe RTL Performance Dashboard includes a comprehensive suite of features:Live Performance Analytics – Monitor delinquency, default, and loss metrics across credit characteristics.Customizable Drill-Down Views – Filter performance by region, property type, loan terms, and more.Performance Risk Indicators – Track key performance indicators to surface early warning signs and credit deterioration.The dashboard recently powered insights for the article “Multifamily Is Winning the RTL Recovery”, published in the Summer 2025 issue of Private Lender. Data revealed that multifamily (5+ unit) loans have outperformed 1–4 unit residential loans since 2021, showcasing stronger credit discipline and stability in multifamily assets.About the PartnersAnalytics Logics was founded in 2022 by a team with deep roots in private equity and a long-standing presence in private lending technology, dating back to 2004. As a pioneer in leveraging data analytics, artificial intelligence, and automation to drive industry advancement, Analytics Logics is dedicated to establishing the first-ever industry-wide reporting standards for the RTL market. Its mission is to equip leaders with actionable intelligence that drives smarter, data-backed decisions.Liquid Logics has been revolutionizing private lending operations for over 20 years with its cloud-based Nova loan origination platform. Built specifically for private and hard money lenders, Liquid Logics provides an end-to-end solution that streamlines origination, underwriting, and servicing. With customizable features, built-in automation, and cutting-edge integrations, Liquid Logics ensures transparency, efficiency, and a seamless borrower experience.Adige Advisory, led by Aleksandra Simanovsky, is a capital markets advisory firm specializing in helping private lenders access institutional capital through securitization and structured finance solutions. Simanovsky brings over 20 years of securitization experience, including pivotal roles in RMBS, CMBS, and RTL, and was instrumental in helping rating agency develop the methodology that enabled her to lead the issuance of the inaugural rated RTL transaction. With deep institutional knowledge and first-hand investing experience, Adige Advisory bridges the gap between private lenders and capital markets.Built for the RTL EcosystemThe RTL Performance Dashboard is designed to serve:Private Lenders – Confidently manage and communicate portfolio performance.Institutional Investors – Compare originator types and identify opportunities using normalized, standardized data.Warehouse Providers – Monitor market performance metrics in real time.Explore the RTL Performance DashboardThe RTL market is evolving rapidly. With the RTL Performance Dashboard, lenders and capital providers can stay ahead by harnessing the power of real-time, industry-wide performance data.For inquiries, contact aleksandra@adigeadvisory.comLearn more at: analyticslogics.com | www.liquidlogics.com For media inquiries, please contact:Media and Public Relations OfficerAnalytics Logics

