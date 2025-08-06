OLIVE GARDEN COMING SOON TO SOUTH COAST PLAZA IN CORPUS CHRISTI

Olive Garden - Coming Soon

Cravey Real Estate’s Lynann Pinkham Secures Ground Lease for Nation’s Top Italian Dining Brand

CORPUS CHRISTI, TX, UNITED STATES, August 6, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Olive Garden is doubling down on the Coastal Bend because when you’re here, you’re family—and business is booming. Cravey Real Estate Services, Inc. is proud to announce that Olive Garden, America’s leading brand in Italian dining, is officially expanding in the Coastal Bend with an all-new location at South Coast Plaza, thanks to a ground lease secured by Cravey’s own Lynann Pinkham The new 7,825 square foot restaurant will rise on the site of the former Johnny Carino’s at 1625 S. Padre Island Drive, which closed in early 2024. The existing structure will be demolished to make way for Olive Garden’s sleek, modern prototype. This high-profile deal marks a strategic growth move for the brand and a major win for the Corpus Christi community."This isn’t just another restaurant deal. Olive Garden’s expansion is a signal of confidence in the local economy and in the long term strength of South Coast Plaza,” said Lynann Pinkham, who represented the landlord, South Coast Plaza, LLC. “The performance of their original location in Corpus Christi is off the charts, and this new restaurant will help meet local demand. It's a thrill to help bring this beloved brand to a new part of the city.”And that demand is real. Olive Garden’s first Corpus Christi location, just a few miles down SPID, has been the #1 highest-performing Olive Garden in all of Texas according to data from Placer.ai. With more than 575,000 annual visits, the original restaurant outpaces every other Olive Garden in the state. The addition of a second location not only relieves pressure on the flagship store, but also creates new jobs, supports local contractors and suppliers during construction, and draws fresh energy to the SPID corridor.This isn't Lynann Pinkham’s first win for Olive Garden. Just last year, she represented the seller in a land deal in Portland, Texas, where Olive Garden Holdings, LLC built and opened another new restaurant in under 12 months—evidence of the brand’s rapid growth and Pinkham’s unmatched ability to deliver results for both landlords and tenants.Olive Garden is a cornerstone of Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE: DRI), one of the largest full-service restaurant companies in the United States. Darden operates over 2,150 restaurants and employs more than 191,000 people across its portfolio which includes LongHorn Steakhouse, Cheddar’s Scratch Kitchen, The Capital Grille, Yard House and Seasons 52. In fiscal year 2025, Darden generated nearly $12.1 billion in sales, while Olive Garden alone contributed $5.2 billion—a reflection of the brand’s enduring popularity, fueled in part by a surge in delivery and off-premises dining.“When major players like Olive Garden expand here, it’s a sign that Corpus Christi is no longer a market to watch—it’s one to invest in,” said Pinkham. “This city is growing, thriving and entering a new era of momentum.”Tenant representation was provided by Traci Holman of Baker Katz, LLC. Financial terms remain confidential.For inquiries or further information, please contact:Cravey Real Estate Services, Inc.5541 Bear Ln, Suite 240Corpus Christi, TX 78405Phone: 361-289-5168Email: lynann@craveyrealestate.comAbout Cravey Real Estate Services, Inc.:Cravey Real Estate Services, Inc. is a full-service commercial real estate firm based in Corpus Christi, Texas. With more than 50 years of experience, Cravey specializes in brokerage, property management, and development services for industrial, office, retail and land properties throughout South Texas.

