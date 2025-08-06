ModeOne Showcasing the Future of Remote Mobile Collection at ILTACON 2025

Demos of ModeOne available during the conference at Booth #127

OVERLAND PARK, KS, UNITED STATES, August 6, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- ModeOne Technologies Inc. , the leading provider of targeted, remote mobile data collection solutions, announces its participation at ILTACON 2025 , taking place August 10-14 in National Harbor, MD. The conference convenes industry experts and the legal community for peer-driven programs, educational content, and face-to-face networking.ModeOne will be featured as part of ILTACON’s Startup Hub , a curated showcase of emerging legal IT and tech startups, disruptors, and visionaries. During the conference, ModeOne will be demonstrating how it is reinventing the future of remote mobile collections through enhanced capabilities that give clients greater customization and control over their data management strategies and faster, scalable, and more targeted approaches to smartphone data collection, assessment, and workflows.ModeOne’s CEO, Matthew Rasmussen, will participate as a speaker on a panel of experts discussing cutting-edge techniques and tools used in mobile and social media investigations.Session Information: Forensics on the Frontlines: Mastering Mobile & Social Media Investigations• Wednesday, August 13, 2025; 3:30 PM; National Harbor 2/3• Panelists: Matthew Rasmussen - CEO and CoFounder, ModeOne; Josh Janow - CEO, SMI Aware; Julie Lewis - President & CEO, Digital Mountain, Inc.• Session Description: Delve into the cutting-edge techniques and tools used in mobile and social media investigations in this dynamic session. Explore real-world case studies, learn best practices for preserving data integrity, and gain insights into practical nuances encountered. Whether you're in litigation support, investigations, or cybersecurity, this session will empower you to tackle the challenges of digital forensics with confidence and expertise.Conference attendees are encouraged to visit ModeOne’s Booth #127 to learn more about recent product capabilities and new features. Those interested in setting up a one-on-one meeting at ILTACON 2025 can contact us at info@modeone.io.ModeOne’s technology streamlines the collection of mobile data, eliminating the need for physical device shipments, costly forensic teams, and time-intensive manual processes. The end-to-end SaaS solution provides a seamless, defensible, and efficient way for legal teams, corporations, and investigators to remotely collect mobile data without the high costs and logistical complexities traditionally associated with forensic data collection. For more information about ModeOne’s services visit https://modeone.io/ About ModeOne TechnologiesModeOne is the leading provider of targeted, remote mobile data collection solutions, enabling corporations, law firms, and investigators to efficiently collect, process, analyze, and manage digital evidence from smartphones. With a focus on security, efficiency, and compliance, ModeOne’s innovative approach reduces costs and streamlines the data collection process without a physical mobile collection kit or onsite technicians. The patented SaaS solution’s data targeting capability protects the privacy of data custodians and doesn’t require custodians to relinquish their devices or interrupt use of their phones during the collection process. ModeOne is a validated technology partner in the Amazon Web Services (AWS) Partner Network. For more information about ModeOne, please contact us at info@modeone.io or visit us online at www.modeone.io

