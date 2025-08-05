Har Mar Superstar Adds New West Coast and Midwest Dates to Spring 2025 Tour

Har Mar Superstar Spring Tour Celebrates 25 Years of Genre-Defying Hits, With Special Guests and New Music in the Mix

MINNEAPOLIS, MN, UNITED STATES, August 5, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Har Mar Superstar is hitting the road again—and this time, he’s going bigger. Following buzzworthy stops in Tokyo and Omaha earlier this year, the Har Mar Superstar Spring 2025 Tour now expands with a full West Coast run and a return to the Midwest, promising a dynamic live experience packed with fan favorites, rarities, and a few surprises.

“I’m excited to return to a bunch of my favorite cities playing songs off of Roseville live for the first time,” Har Mar shared. “It’s one of my favorite albums I’ve made. The songs really take shape and connect on stage. I’ve also written some newer ones that I’m hoping to add to the rotation. It'll be a fun night full of your favorite jams from the many moods of Har Mar Superstar over the past 25 years... Greatest Hits style. 25 years! I can’t wait to see you on the dance floor.”

Newly Announced Tour Dates

• Wed, Nov 19 – Chicago, IL @ Burlington Bar w/ PROBLEMS

• Fri, Dec 5 – Seattle, WA @ El Corazón Funhouse w/ Taylor Hollingsworth

• Sat, Dec 6 – Portland, OR @ Dante’s w/ Taylor Hollingsworth

• Sun, Dec 7 – San Francisco, CA @ Bottom of the Hill w/ Taylor Hollingsworth

• Wed, Dec 10 – Las Vegas, NV @ Backstage Bar & Billiards w/ Taylor Hollingsworth

• Fri, Dec 12 – San Diego, CA @ Casbah w/ Taylor Hollingsworth

• Sat, Dec 13 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Regent Theater w/ Fartbarf, Taylor Hollingsworth, and PROBLEMS

Tickets are available now: harmarsuperstar.com/tour

International Buzz: Tokyo’s Tower Records Performance

Earlier this spring, Har Mar played a special in-store show at Tower Records Shinjuku in Tokyo.

“Tower Records was selling many copies of my latest album, Roseville, at their Shinjuku location in Tokyo,” Har Mar explained. “It grew something of a word-of-mouth cult following, and when they heard I’d be in town, we decided it’d be a great treat to play a solo performance in the store and sign copies of the album. A local promoter helped put it all together. I can’t wait to see everyone! I’ve been obsessively brushing up on my Japanese.”

A Heartfelt Homecoming: Omaha's Reverb Lounge

Another highlight of the 2025 tour was Har Mar’s emotional return to Omaha, NE, where he performed at the Reverb Lounge in June.

“Omaha is a really important place to me and the development of my music,” he said. “I wrote many early Har Mar songs there with the guys from The Faint and spent a lot of time immersed in the very thriving scene they cultivated starting in the mid-90s. I’ve always loved playing there.”

About Har Mar Superstar

Known for his soulful voice, magnetic stage presence, and versatile artistry, Har Mar Superstar has been captivating audiences worldwide for over two decades. With his album Roseville, Har Mar Superstar’s music delves deeper into his unique blend of vulnerability and showmanship, cementing his place as one of the most compelling performers in contemporary music.



