Pierre Orbe Named 2025–2026 ALAS National Principal of the Year

Pierre Orbe, principal of DeWitt Clinton High School, named 2025–2026 ALAS National Principal of the Year for transformative, equity-driven leadership.

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, August 13, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Association of Latino Administrators and Superintendents (ALAS) has named Pierre Orbe, Principal of DeWitt Clinton High School in the Bronx, New York, the 2025–2026 ALAS National Principal of the Year. This prestigious national honor recognizes Orbe’s extraordinary leadership, transformative vision, and unwavering commitment to equity in education, particularly for Latino and historically marginalized students.

Mr. Orbe will be formally recognized at the ALAS 22nd Annual National Summit on Education, held October 15–17, 2025, at the historic Palmer House in Chicago, Illinois. The award presentation will take place during the Gala Awards Banquet on Friday, October 17, at 6:30 PM.

“Pierre Orbe’s work stands as a national example of what visionary leadership in public education looks like,” said Ulysses Roman, Executive Director of ALAS. “His relentless focus on student achievement, equity, and career readiness, especially for underrepresented youth, has turned around one of New York City’s most challenged schools and turned it into a beacon of opportunity. He is not just a principal—he is a role model for educators across the country.”

A Legacy of Transformational Leadership

A first-generation American of Ecuadorian descent, Orbe has redefined educational excellence at DeWitt Clinton High School, where he inherited a 46% graduation rate and a school on the brink of closure. Through strategic innovation, community engagement, and a deep focus on equity, Orbe has led the school to a 97% graduation rate by 2023. Under his leadership, more than 90% of students now graduate with college credits, and all eight of the school’s Career and Technical Education (CTE) pathways are on track for full certification.

His initiatives, ranging from EMT and CNA certifications in nursing, to digital arts programming, vocational training in barbering and electrical work, and summer boot camps in robotics and visual arts, have earned national attention and elevated DWCHS as a model of 21st-century education.

Championing Equity and Representation

Pierre Orbe’s selection for this award reflects his deep advocacy for Latino students and communities, as well as his efforts to create inclusive pathways to success for all learners. A graduate of Drew University and New York University (as a Goldman Sachs Fellow), Orbe’s background in neurobiology and science education informs his data-driven, student-centered approach. He is also a proud alumnus of national leadership initiatives, including the Cahn Fellowship, Harvard’s CAEL program, and ALAS SLA.

“To be recognized by ALAS, a national voice for Latino educational leadership, is both humbling and energizing,” said Pierre Orbe. “This award is a reflection of our students, our educators, and the community we’ve built together at DeWitt Clinton. I am honored to represent them, and I remain committed to expanding opportunity and redefining what is possible in public education.”

Recognition at the ALAS National Summit

Mr. Orbe will join fellow honorees from across the country during the ALAS National Summit, where education leaders gather to advance policy, practice, and partnerships supporting equity and excellence. As part of the ceremony, Mr. Orbe will also share a short recorded message of gratitude and vision.

About ALAS

The Association of Latino Administrators and Superintendents (ALAS) is a national education organization committed to advancing equitable opportunities for Latino and historically underserved students. ALAS supports Latino leadership development and advocates for high-quality education across all communities.

About DeWitt Clinton High School

Located in the Bronx, DeWitt Clinton High School is one of New York City’s most historic public schools. Under Pierre Orbe’s leadership, the school has become a national model for educational turnaround and innovation, with a strong focus on college and career readiness, CTE excellence, and student-centered learning.



