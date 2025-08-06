iRemedy Healthcare Announces, 'Made in America' Initiative to Reshore U.S. Medical Supply Chain

iRemedy Announces Made in America Initiative

iRemedy Healthcare announces initiative to promote and support the domestication of the pharmaceutical and medical device manufacturing industries.

We are witnessing a once-in-a-generation shift in the global healthcare supply chain.” — Tony Paquin, CEO, iRemedy Healthcare

STUART, FL, UNITED STATES, August 6, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- iRemedy , a leading medical supply chain platform and logistics partner to emerging healthcare manufacturers, today announced the launch of iRemedy USA , a national initiative designed to identify, support, and promote the growth of U.S.-based manufacturing for critical healthcare products.This initiative addresses growing national concerns over unreliability, fragility, and national security risks associated with the globalized medical supply chain. An estimated 90% or more of all medical products consumed in the United States are manufactured abroad—predominantly in China—leaving American healthcare heavily dependent on foreign production.“Under the leadership of President Trump, the United States is rebalancing global trade, and reestablishing itself as a leading producing nation,” said Tony Paquin, CEO of iRemedy. “This is especially important to the production of our essential drugs, devices and medical supplies”.Encouraged by federal and state policy momentum, iRemedy is championing the reshoring of U.S. manufacturing by leveraging advancements in artificial intelligence and robotics, which now make domestic production more cost-effective and globally competitive than ever before. This technological progress removes long-standing labor cost barriers and paves the way for a renaissance in American manufacturing.Through its USA Portfolio Initiative, iRemedy will:- Curate and certify a portfolio of U.S.-manufactured medical products—distinguishing them from items merely repackaged or relabeled in the U.S.- Provide seamless market access for domestic manufacturers via iRemedy’s patented procurement platform and logistics infrastructure powered by UPS Healthcare.- Enable hospitals and government buyers to identify, prioritize, and measure their purchases of domestically manufactured products.- Collaborate with government, investors, and developers to build the infrastructure and policy incentives necessary to restore U.S. manufacturing dominance.“Today’s buyers—from hospital systems to federal agencies—are actively seeking U.S.-made alternatives, but the system is opaque,” Paquin said. “There’s no easy way to verify if a product labeled ‘Made in America’ is actually manufactured here. That’s a problem we’re solving.”iRemedy’s initiative is a direct response to systemic quality issues and inspection challenges with foreign-made products. The FDA’s limited authority and access abroad, particularly in countries like China, creates a blind spot in safety and quality assurance. Domestically, however, the FDA maintains robust oversight capabilities that help ensure product integrity.iRemedy USA will also advocate for clearer definitions and standardized metrics around what constitutes “Made in America” in the context of healthcare supplies, addressing long-standing ambiguities around labeling, component sourcing, and regulatory oversight. The company believes that measurement is key to progress—and plans to provide tools that track and report the percentage of a buyer’s spend that is truly domestic.“This is about more than economics,” said Paquin. “It’s about protecting the health of our citizens and safeguarding the future of our nation. We are proud to lead this effort and help providers and governments take real action.”iRemedy is collaborating with federal and state governments, private equity firms, venture capital, real estate developers, and logistics partners to build a comprehensive ecosystem that enables new domestic manufacturers to launch and scale. This includes infrastructure, capital, expertise, and go-to-market strategy—a complete solution that supports American industry from inception to nationwide distribution.As part of this movement, iRemedy is actively recruiting qualified U.S. manufacturers to join its USA Portfolio and is working with institutional buyers to help them track and increase their procurement of American-made healthcare goods.“We are witnessing a once-in-a-generation shift in the global healthcare supply chain,” said Paquin. “The lessons are clear: our dependency on overseas manufacturing for critical medical supplies is unsustainable. Reshoring is not just a trend—it’s a necessity for national health, economic competitiveness, and security.”iRemedy’s advocacy to advance American manufacturing includes close collaboration with influential groups such as Securing America’s Medicines and Supply (SAMS) and the Coalition for a Prosperous America (CPA).“An alarming number of drugs are in short supply these days. Bolstering American-made pharmaceutical production will support high-paying jobs and ensure that the country isn’t exposed to future supply chain breakdowns, whether due to a pandemic, war, or some other unforeseen crisis. We applaud iRemedy’s leadership in this area,” said David Sanders, SAMS founder and Board Member.“America’s dangerous dependence on foreign suppliers for basic medicines is finally being addressed”, said Jon Toomey, President of Coalition for a Prosperous America. “Tariffs and targeted incentives for domestic manufacturing—paired with decisive executive action—can restore essential drug production here at home, ensure higher quality, and safeguard against future shortages.”About The iRemedy Healthcare CompaniesiRemedy is a trusted and reliable partner for acquiring medical supplies, servicing over 15,000 healthcare provider clients nationwide. With a commitment to transparency and competition, iRemedy guarantees access to verified supplies by sourcing directly from established manufacturers and distributors around the world. Their industry-leading technology and group purchasing power consistently drive low pricing for customers every day. iRemedy is headquartered in Stuart, Florida, with distribution centers in Florida and UPS Healthcare in Louisville, Kentucky.To learn more about iRemedy, visit https://www.iremedy.com For information on the Coalition for a Prosperous America, visit https://prosperousamerica.org/

