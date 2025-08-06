Wasatch Boomerfest to Rock for Utah Veterans

Foundation Grants Open Access to Pristine & Priceless Museum Collections

The Antique and Classic Power Museum has vintage classic cars and motorcycles like no other in the Intermountain West...” — Robert Muir

WALLSBURG, UTAH, UT, UNITED STATES, August 6, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Richard W. Erickson Foundation announces tickets are available for the 2025 Wasatch Boomerfest scheduled for August 22-24 in Wallsburg, Utah. Military Veterans and their families get in FREE with the discount code: ISERVED. All other fans can get 50% off with code: GENEVA. The museum’s newest acquisitions will be on display. Paved pathways among its 24 buildings make the museum wheelchair accessible or jump on one of their fun people movers.“The Antique and Classic Power Museum has vintage classic cars and motorcycles like no other in the Intermountain West,” states Robert Muir, vice-chairman for the Foundation. “We’re showing off some new acquisitions that are sure to rev the engines of V8 muscle car enthusiasts.”Features of the Museum Include:● Hundreds of classic motorcycles, automobiles & farm equipment● Round circle track for cyclekarts, tractor pulls, and minibikes.● State of the Art RC Sky Park● Authentic early era filling station● The original Shoe Shop from Salt Lake City’s North Temple● Vintage domestic buildings with home goods on display● Pioneer Village displaying original equipment once owned by Salt TimesSummer Events Include:● Wasatch Boomerfest: August 22-24As part of the Richard W. Erickson Foundation’s efforts to educate, entertain and keep Utah’s rich history alive, the foundation has special public events held at the museum. To learn more about the museum, to schedule a group tour, or purchase tickets for summer events, visit the Foundation’s website here.The FoundationNestled in the Wasatch Mountains just 30 minutes from Heber and Orem, Utah, lies one of Utah’s extraordinary gems. Curated by the Richard W. Erickson Foundation, the Antique and Classic Power Museum houses a comprehensive collection of America’s powered past, spanning the transition from horse to steam to piston power throughout the industrial revolution and beyond. One of the largest such collections in the Intermountain West, the Museum takes you back to a time when technology started easing the workload of agricultural living, an eye-popping trek through time.

