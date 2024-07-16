Cedar City Property Management Company Provides Housing Options for Students
Additional Services Give Students the Best Rental Options Available Around Cedar City
We are dedicated to offering students a place that truly feels like home, and we’re confident the 200 North complex will be a popular choice.”CEDAR CITY, UTAH, UNITED STATES, July 16, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Top rated property management company, Netgain Property Management, significantly increases its service to students attending Southern Utah University with the addition of a single student housing complex for students. A local property owner recently selected Netgain as the management company for the 200 North Student Housing, and Netgain is now filling the open apartments.
— Derek Morton
"Housing stress should be the least of a student's worries," remarked Derek Morton, principal broker of Netgain Property Management. "The newly renovated 200 North complex offers an ideal choice for students wanting to live with friends while still enjoying their privacy. Each apartment is equipped with amenities that ensure comfort, stability, and safety, allowing students to concentrate on their studies and social activities. We are dedicated to offering students a place that truly feels like home, and we’re confident the 200 North complex will be a popular choice."
Each apartment features:
Private rooms
Private ensuite bathrooms
Full furnishings
Washers and dryers on each floor
Flat screen televisions
High speed internet
Walking distance to Southern Utah University
Convenient to multiple restaurants
Benefits and Personal Attention
For student renters, Netgain Property Management provides access to a variety of services for tenants building their financial futures, such as Rent Dynamics. When on-time rent and utility payments are made, Rent Dynamics automatically reports to credit bureaus to help boost renter’s credit scores. Rent Dynamics also offers financial tips to promote financial literacy.
With the addition of 200 North to Netgain’s portfolio of rentals, the company will be adding a student liaison. This employee will respond, work with, and help any resident living in one of Netgain’s student housing options.
Referral Program
Netgain Property Management is currently running a referral promotion program for year leases. When a tenant refers a friend who signs a year lease, they have a choice between a $50 Amazon gift card or $50 in rent credit. This provides tenants the opportunity to sign leases with their friends and live together throughout the new school year. The same offer stands for Netgain’s other student housing options, which can be seen on their website.
For more information about the 200 North apartment complex, including rates, amenities, or a tour, reach out to Julia Amateis at 435-263-0933.
About Netgain Property Management Services
Netgain Property Management Services has experience in the Utah rental and real
estate markets, making it easy for residents and property owners in Utah to connect
with the right space or individual for their specific goals. Serving residents of Iron
County since 2016, NGPM sees honesty, fairness, and compassion as the way to
every successful partnership, whether owner or tenant. Simply put, Netgain is a
property management company with soul.
John Pilmer
+1 801-369-7535
PilmerPR, a Benefit LLC
